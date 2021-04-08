 Skip to main content
Receiver Travis Rudolph cut by Blue Bombers after murder charge

Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
New York Giants wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo, left, celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates wide receiver Travis Rudolph, centre, and wide receiver Hunter Sharp on August 30, 2018. Rudolph was released by the team after being charged with first-degree murder.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released Travis Rudolph after the American wide receiver was arrested for first-degree murder in Florida on Wednesday.

A Bombers spokesperson says the team released Rudolph after learning of the arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The 25-year-old Rudolph never played for Winnipeg after signing with the team in December, 2019. The 2020 CFL season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities say Rudolph was arrested after police responded to a double shooting. One man was found dead and another was transported to hospital.

The Florida State product previously was a member of the NFL’s New York Giants and Miami Dolphins.

