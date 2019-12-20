 Skip to main content

Redblacks add former CFL defensive back Alex Suber as receivers coach

The Globe and Mail
Alex Suber played five seasons as a defensive back in the CFL with Winnipeg, Toronto and Saskatchewan from 2010 to 2015.

Todd Korol/Reuters/Todd Korol/Reuters

The Ottawa Redblacks have hired as Alex Suber as receivers coach.

The CFL club announced the hiring Friday.

Suber most recently coached receivers at Murray State University.

The Florida native played five seasons as a defensive back in the CFL with Winnipeg, Toronto and Saskatchewan from 2010 to 2015.

He played under Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice in his first two seasons in Winnipeg.

Suber ended his playing career with 254 defensive tackles in 65 games.

“We’re excited to bring on Alex Suber as the Redblacks receivers coach,” LaPolice said in a statement. “Alex brings a range of experience as a coach over the past five years, the last two spent working with receivers at a high level.

“His experience as a starting defensive back in the CFL will also be an invaluable asset to our receivers. This is a good, young coach who will relate to our players.”

