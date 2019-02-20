 Skip to main content

Rehabbing Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens posts heartwarming video of dance with fiancée

Rehabbing Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens posts heartwarming video of dance with fiancée

The Canadian Press
In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Robert Wickens speaks after the second practice session for the Toronto Indy.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Canadian race-car driver Robert Wickens’s latest update on his rehabilitation from a horrifying crash took a heartwarming turn when he stood up for a brief dance with his fiancée.

Wickens posted a video to his Twitter account on Wednesday that showed him rising out of his wheelchair with the help of fiancée Karli Woods before the two embrace and take a couple of small dance steps.

“Yesterday was 6 months since my accident. I’ve known I could do this for a week or so, but I wanted to surprise @itsKarliWoods!,” the driver from Guelph, Ont., said in the tweet. “One of my goals through this recovery is to dance at our wedding in September. This was a massive confidence boost that my goal could become a reality.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wickens, 29, suffered a spinal cord injury during a crash in August an IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway and has been rehabilitating in a Denver facility. He won’t compete this season, but his Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team is saving a spot for him if he is ever cleared to return.

His videos on social media have shown he is working daily to move and walk again, and he has said he plans to return to racing.

