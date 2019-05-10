 Skip to main content

Sports ‘Renewed focus’ on safety as high-school season resumes, say Rugby Nova Scotia

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

‘Renewed focus’ on safety as high-school season resumes, say Rugby Nova Scotia

Halifax
The Canadian Press
Comments

A Rugby Nova Scotia official says the group is aiming to make the sport safer at the high-school level as it seeks more influence over the sport’s administration.

Rugby Nova Scotia took responsibility for the remainder of the season after the governing body for high-school athletics lifted a briefly imposed ban this week.

Provincial coach Jack Hanratty says with about three games remaining before the season concludes over the June 1 weekend, his organization is emphasizing a renewed focus on safety with coaches, players and officials.

Story continues below advertisement

He says he helped run a tackle-safety clinic on Wednesday at the request of a Cape Breton high-school principal.

Hanratty says Rugby Nova Scotia will have a chance this summer to see if some change can be mandated around the structure of the high-school season and issues such as safe and proper tackling.

He said it would be particularly important that new players be required to take an introduction-to-contact session run by qualified instructors.

Hanratty said it’s hoped Rugby Nova Scotia can work with the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation to administer the sport next year.

Nova Scotia’s Education Department has said it will work this summer to review safety concerns around sports including rugby with medical experts, the federation and Rugby Nova Scotia.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter