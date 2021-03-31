Renewed hope in Blue Jays, Charlie Montoyo

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu pitches in the first inning during spring training at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Before the first pitch is thrown on Opening Day, everything about baseball is perfect. No one has lost a game. No one has given up a home run. No one has struck out. Anything is possible.

Beginning Thursday, when the lengthy drama that is a major-league season begins to play out over 162 acts, many other things will become true. But for the moment, unless you are a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates or Baltimore Orioles, excitement and hope carries the day.

This year, it appears that the Blue Jays are starting out a lot closer to the top than the bottom or even the middle than they have in a long time. Coming out of spring training, they have the look of a serious contender.

In Charlie Montoyo’s first season as manager, Toronto lost nearly 100 games. It reached the postseason in 2020 when the playoffs were expanded after a COVID-abbreviated campaign. A skeptic may attach an asterisk to the achievement, but there is little debate that there was significant improvement.

“Expectations are higher because of the steps we took last year,” Montoyo told journalists during a video call from New York on Wednesday. “When it comes to that it’s our fault, but we are happy with it.”

The Blue Jays will begin the season with an afternoon game in the Bronx against the Yankees, who are likely to be their toughest competition within the American League East Division.

“Every opening day is exciting, from rookie ball to the big leagues,” Montoyo said. “It doesn’t matter what level you are at. This one is a little different because it’s at Yankee Stadium and that’s pretty cool. But this one is also going to be special because it’s my third year and what we have done so far with this team.

“I feel good about it.”

Hyun-Jin Ryu will make his second successive opening-day start for Toronto, while Gerrit Cole will do the same for New York. Ryu is in the second season of a four-year-deal that pays him US$20-million annually. He finished third in last year’s Cy Young voting. His counterpart in pinstripes will be Cole, who is in the midst of a nine-year-contract worth US$324-million. That is more than the gross domestic product of a handful of nations.

“The optimism for this team is really high,” Ryu, who is South Korean, said through an interpreter 24 hours before he was to take the mound. “We feel we are not behind anyone now. We have a lot of young players, but we have experience through last year. Everyone is built up.”

The Blue Jays were swept in two wildcard playoff games by the Tampa Bay Rays, who will be tough again this year. The Red Sox and the Orioles are expected to be at the rear.

Toronto had the second-best record this spring among the 16 teams that train in Florida and features a lineup anchored by the promising Cavan Biggio, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The club added one of the biggest names on the free-agent market in George Springer and also signed veteran infielder Marcus Semien during the offseason for one year.

Springer, who hit 124 home runs in Houston over the past four seasons, will begin the year on the injured list because of an oblique strain. Springer signed a six-year deal worth US$150-million.

Montoyo said that an MRI showed that Springer’s condition had improved, but that he was still unable to play.

“We are doing what is best for him, at this point,” Montoyo said. “We want him back as soon as possible. He is a gamer but understands the reason we are doing it.”

Rowdy Tellez and Teoscar Hernandez help round out a potent offensive lineup that includes outfielders Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Randal Grichuk.

Robbie Ray, a left-handed pitcher, is also on the injured list with a bruised elbow and will miss at least his first two starts. Nate Pearson, who topped 100 miles an hour last year in limited action, is sidelined by a strained groin. Kirby Yates, a dependable closer who signed a one-year free-agent deal for US$5.5-million, is already out for the season after needing surgery to repair an elbow injury.

Another first-timer on the opening day roster will be catcher Alejandro Kirk, who made the jump from Class A to the Blue Jays at the tail end of 2020.

Kirk, 22, learned only this week that he had earned a roster spot. He will split time behind home plate with Danny Jansen.

“I feel very happy to be here,” Kirk, who is from Mexico, said Wednesday through an interpreter. “I am very excited to be at opening day. It is something I have always dreamed about.”

Kirk said he got the news in a phone call Montoyo made to him from the dugout during a spring training game.

“I was in my apartment when he called and my family was with me,” Kirk said. “It was great. All the important people in my life were there.”

The Blue Jays are hoping to make it to back to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2016. Their first three home stands at minimum will be played at TD Ballpark, their spring training base in Dunedin, Fla.