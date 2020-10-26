 Skip to main content
Rescheduled Canada Summer Games to be held from August 6 to 21, 2022, in Niagara Region

The Canadian Press
The Canada Summer Games have set new dates.

Originally scheduled for 2021, the Niagara Games were previously postponed to 2022 due to concerns around COVID-19.

The rescheduled Games will now run Aug. 6 to 21, 2022.

The opening ceremony will be at Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, and the closing will be at Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls.

With the one-year postponement, the Canada Games Council is working with sport partners to determine athlete eligibility. A resolution for each sport is expected to be announced by early 2021.

“Providing some clarity on athlete eligibility rules for these 2022 Games remains a top priority for us,” said Evan Johnston, chair of the Canada Games Council Board. “We expect to have clear answers for all athletes and their families early in the New Year.”

More than 5,000 athletes are expected to compete at the 28th Canada Games in the Niagara Region. It’s the country’s largest multi-sport event.

