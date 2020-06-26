Restarting pro sports will raise morale, help negotiate a new normal and generate a lot of money

Open this photo in gallery In this file photo from June 23, 2013, Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa, of Slovakia, hoists the Stanley Cup after the Blackhawks beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals in Boston. Elise Amendola/The Associated Press

Two weeks from the restart of training camps, the NHL still hasn’t figured out what venues will have them.

Vancouver was widely tipped as a potential hub city. Then B.C. medical officials began laying out their terms.

“Under no circumstances was I going to compromise in any way the health of people here in British Columbia, and we made that very clear,” the province’s health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said of those talks.

Story continues below advertisement

That meant no special favours, convenient blind eyes or all the usual omertà of the upper class. If you’ve ever wondered how a ballplayer can get an MRI an hour after he’s turned an ankle, but it takes you six months, this is how.

Essentially, B.C. said it would treat hockey players like every other resident. Same rules, same restrictions, same shutdown-and-isolation procedures. And all of a sudden, Vancouver was not so widely tipped.

There are a lot of different ways to view the restart of professional sports – as a morale booster, as a business engine, as a way of negotiating the new normal. But what it breaks down to is a question: How essential are sports to you?

Four weeks into the lockdown – right at its early peak – U.S. President Donald Trump called for a resumption of play.

“We have to get our sports back,” Trump said on April 14. “I’m tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old.”

That day, the U.S. reported 2,705 coronavirus deaths – a daily record at the time.

But Trump’s call gave leagues permission to begin publicly musing about what a return would look like.

Story continues below advertisement

Fans were out and wrestling over wages was in. Saving their seasons – and their TV money – was framed as a patriotic mission.

“I think [Trump] recognizes the importance of sport to our society,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in late April.

Only two months ago, a business leader was referencing Donald Trump in an effort to get the general public to come round to his way of thinking. That’s how quickly things have changed.

For most of the two months since, North American leagues had the luxury of speaking in vague non-specifics. Baseball planned to huddle in Florida and Arizona, its spring-training locales. How would this work exactly? That was left muddy.

Basketball chose the cloistered security of Disney World in Orlando. The NBA released a whomping 113-page health and safety document. It did not include a chapter about the dangers of Florida.

Hockey was all over the place. Maybe Columbus? Maybe Las Vegas? You know, the romantic heartlands of the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the world, things appeared to going well. The first to suffer from the pandemic, Asia was also the first to get back to sports business. For a few days in early May, everyone pretended to be interested in Korean baseball.

The biggest early hiccup in that country was FC Seoul’s decision to put extremely lifelike mannequins in the stands in lieu of fans. Apparently, all the clean-living types running the soccer club didn’t realize they were sex dolls.

(This inability to sort out who you want to see rooting for your team would become a recurring problem. Just this week, some bright bulb included Osama bin Laden in the cardboard cutout crowd ‘watching’ a Leeds United match in English soccer’s Championship.)

But the games were going off without incident. Many of the accoutrements felt odd or dissonant – piped-in crowd noise alternating with eerie silence; the lack of contact between players after goals, plenty of it as the ball goes up in the air. But it was still sports.

The first globally significant restart was Germany’s Bundesliga in mid-May. Again, no disasters. Early viewership figures were among the highest in the league’s history.

That success emboldened England’s Premier League. It began wide testing of its employees at the same time. Nearly 10,000 tests were administered to EPL players and club staff in nine rounds over one month. There were 17 positives – a rate of less than 0.2 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

On May 28, the Premier League announced its intention to restart in mid-June.

That was a tipping point. The EPL is the most watched league in the world. Its rosters are truly international. Players who’d spread across the world now had to return. They wouldn’t have the benefit of a bubble. Instead, they’d criss-cross Britain, often in buses.

Issues that divided other leagues – quarantine procedures, salary adjustments, the use of neutral venues – were dealt with quietly.

If the EPL could figure out how to start again in a country that was amongst the hardest hit in the world, then it shouldn’t be too much trouble elsewhere. That seemed to be the thinking.

But things were not going as smoothly in North America.

The NFL was the first league to widely test its players in anticipation of getting them back together for training camps. Unlike leagues elsewhere, the results of those tests were not transparent. Instead, they came out piecemeal, often through media leaks. ESPN reported that “as many as” 10 teams had at least one positive test. How many tests were administered? What percentage were positive? No one would say.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, the NFL Players’ Association advised its members to stop working out together, even in small groups. The NFL proper reiterated that it planned to begin the season as usual, opening training camps in July.

On June 19, Major League Baseball had an outbreak at the Philadelphia Phillies’ facility in Clearwater, Fla.

After a few hours of dithering, MLB closed all its spring training facilities and scrapped its southern U.S. hub plan. Teams would now play at their home parks.

This week, the Phillies were reporting more positive tests. In all, 12 people in that organization have COVID-19. That’s comparable to the entire Premier League over a one-month span, and Philadelphia is awaiting more results.

The NHL was also springing leaks. An informal skating group made up of Tampa Bay Lightning players became an outbreak point. Toronto’s Auston Matthews was reported to have it. Like other leagues, the NHL leaned hard on a call for privacy, obscuring the full picture.

In the NBA, players began opting out of the Florida bubble. On Friday, the league announced 16 of 302 players tested were positive – a rate of more than 5 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

But the emblematic sports outbreak thus far must be the ill-omened Adria Tour. This off-the-books tennis exhibition was mounted by world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the Balkans.

Little or no consideration was given to coronavirus protocols. People flew in from all over. Top players and their entourages enjoyed a long, sweaty celebration in a nightclub. Five of them – including Djokovic and his wife – came down with COVID.

After Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic announced he had tested positive, a photo of him embracing Djokovic in Serbia circulated widely. Given the time frame, it’s unlikely either gave it to the other, but it was not a good look.

Some of the Adria Tour’s problems – say, disco night – can be mitigated. But others – say, convincing a bunch of super-fit young men who feel invulnerable to adopt protocols tailored to medical environments for months at a time – probably can’t.

Which winds us back around to the key question: Are sports essential?

Thus far in America, clearly, the answer is yes. Everything points to a small disaster in the making and that hasn’t slowed anyone’s roll.

Baseball has at least one uncontained outbreak. Every other league has hot spots and COVID brush fires. And most of these teams haven’t gathered en masse yet.

The lack of coherent reporting on who has what, in what percentages, based on what amount of testing makes it difficult to get hold of the big picture. It’s hard not to see that obfuscation as tactical.

The EPL posted its testing results online. But the results were (relatively) good. Based on the early turnout, there is no such incentive for any of the North American leagues.

If a grocery store had the same problems as the Philadelphia Phillies, it would be closed down, at least temporarily. Philadelphia has done that for now. Would it do the same thing once the season has started? No league has an answer for that yet.

Dr. Henry and her colleagues have shown that at least one part of this country isn’t prepared to play fast and loose for the rich and famous. That makes playing host to the NHL a political liability for anyone who does.

If it works out, hurrah and, seriously, who cares? We’ll all be watching the playoffs on TV anyway. It makes little difference if the games are played in Edmonton or Uzbekistan.

But if it doesn’t work out, good luck explaining that one to your constituency.

“If it is true that Vancouver is off the table, then I am disappointed because I am a big hockey fan,” Dr. Henry said Thursday. “But I will be happy to watch it wherever it is.”

The NHL and friends will have paid particular attention to the second part of that statement. If they show games, people will watch. Even the people who have reservations about how this is unfolding.

So while we have no idea if sports be can be sustainably done – particularly in America – with anything close to full safety, we have proved one thing. That we’re going to try, regardless.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.