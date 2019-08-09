Rhian Wilkinson named head coach of Canada’s women’s youth soccer teams

Open this photo in gallery Former Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson, left, has been named head coach of Canada's women's youth teams. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Former Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson has been appointed head coach of the Canadian women’s under-17 and under-20 soccer teams.

The 37-year-old Wilkinson will remain an assistant coach to Kenneth Heiner-Moller with the senior side.

Wilkinson won 181 caps for Canada in a distinguished playing career that stretched from 2003 to 2017. She took part in four World Cups and three Olympics.

A native of Pointe-Claire, Que, who now makes her home in Vancouver, Wilkinson most recently served as head coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite program.

Wilkinson starts a six-day under-20 camp on Sunday in Burnaby, B.C.