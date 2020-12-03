 Skip to main content

Rockets sending Westbrook to Wizards for Wall

Kristie Rieken
Houston
The Associated Press
The Houston Rockets have traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a future lottery-protected. first-round pick.

Both teams announced the trade Wednesday night.

The move ends Westbrook’s tenure in Houston after just one disappointing season. Westbrook was traded from Oklahoma City or Chris Paul and draft picks in July 2019.

The Rockets had hoped that the 32-year-old Westbrook would be the final piece they needed to win their first title since winning back-to-back championships in 1994-95. But instead were eliminated from the playoffs by the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Westbrook was the 2017 NBA MVP and is a nine-time All-Star.

Wall, the first overall pick in the 2010 draft, has spent his entire career in Washington. He’s a five-time All-Star.

