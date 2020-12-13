 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Rookie Flynn impressive in NBA debut; Raptors beat Charlotte to open pre-season

Charlotte, North Carolina
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Associated Press

If Malachi Flynn was feeling any nerves in his NBA debut, they were gone by the time the Raptors rookie guard knocked down back-to-back three-pointers in the third quarter on Saturday.

Matt Thomas had 16 points, Terence Davis had 13, and Flynn had three three-pointers and four assists in a promising debut as the Raptors opened the pre-season with a 111-100 victory at Charlotte.

OG Anunoby had 11 points, while Pascal Siakam had nine points - all on three-pointers - in only about 20 minutes of action apiece.

Story continues below advertisement

Miles Bridges had 12 points to lead all Charlotte players in scoring.

Kyle Lowry didn’t make the trip to Charlotte and Fred VanVleet sat the second half, so coach Nick Nurse got a good look at Flynn. No doubt Nurse was impressed.

The 22-year-old out of San Diego State missed a layup and his first two free throws, but the guard drafted No. 29 overall last month played with confidence the rest of the way, including on the defensive end where he held his own against some key Hornets players.

Lowry, meanwhile, stayed back at the team’s temporary home in Tampa, Fla., for “load management,” Nurse said.

Lowry would have barely played anyways. This shortened three-game pre-season is Nurse’s chance to gauge where the newcomers are before Toronto tips off the real season on Dec. 23.

The game was held in front of no fans, and the empty blue seats of Spectrum Center painted an eerie backdrop. Missing also was the giant video board of virtual fans from the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World.

Empty arenas are part of the new reality that also sees players tested twice a day for COVID-19. Almost nine per cent of the league’s players tested positive in preliminary testing ahead of training camp. There were three positive tests among the Raptors organization, but the team didn’t release names or say whether any of the three were players.

Story continues below advertisement

The Hornets raced out to a 19-point lead Saturday, but the Raptors had shaved the difference to 32-23 to end the first quarter.

Toronto outscored Charlotte 35-19 in the second, and took its first lead on a Siakam three-pointer with 5:50 left in the half. The Raptors took a 58-51 advantage into the halftime break.

The starters didn’t play again as Nurse got a look at all the newcomers.

Thomas led the way in the third quarter with eight points, and the Raptors led 87-76 heading into the fourth.

The Raptors play in Charlotte again Monday then host Miami at Amalie Arena on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2020.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies