 Skip to main content

Sports

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Roughriders beat Eskimos 23-13, win West Division for first time since 2009

Craig Slater
Regina, Saskatchewan
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo throws the ball during second half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

REGINA - Whether he’s healthy or not, Cody Fajardo says he’ll be ready for the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ next game.

Thanks to their 23-13 victory over the visiting Edmonton Eskimos, the Riders finished in first place in the CFL’s West Division and will now host the West Final Nov. 17 at home against either the Calgary Stampeders or Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“I’m feeling a lot better,” said Fajardo, who missed Saturday’s game because of an oblique injury he suffered at practice earlier in the week.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m going to be ready to go. It doesn’t matter how bad the pain is, it’s playoffs and I’m going to play through it. It doesn’t matter if I get hurt even more. I’m going to be out there with my guys until I keel over on the field.”

Riders head coach Craig Dickenson said Fajardo was “not close” to playing against Edmonton, but added “I think he’ll be fine” when the playoffs start.

Fajardo’s close friend, rookie Isaac Harker, marched the Riders on a game-winning drive, which was capped by a 12-yard field goal from Brett Lauther with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. That score snapped a 13-13 tie. Lauther had missed his previous three attempts and was 2-for-6 in the game.

“Every time I go out there I’m confident I can make the kick,” Lauther said. “If I don’t, I just train myself to be on to the next one. I’m confident I can make every kick. Even in this game, after I missed three or four in a row, I felt like I was still going to make the next kick.”

A Cam Judge pick-six on the ensuing Edmonton possession provided insurance. He returned the interception 29 yards for a touchdown.

The win was the Riders’ 13th of the season, their highest total since 1970, and marks the first time the team has finished first in their division since the 2009 season. Playing at home in the playoffs, where the Riders have won seven consecutive games, is an advantage.

“It’s incredibly special and it’s the one thing I try to get through to some of the guys is just how important this moment is for the people of this province,” said offensive lineman Brendon LaBatte, a product of Weyburn, Sask., and graduate of the University of Regina Rams program.

Story continues below advertisement

The Eskimos (8-10) will, for the fourth time, be the crossover team and take on the Montreal Alouettes in the East semifinal. West teams are 4-7 in this contest.

“Our guys are excited about the journey we’re about to be on,” Eskimos head coach Jason Maas said.

Both the Riders and Eskimos were without their No. 1 quarterbacks.

Harker started for Fajardo and completed 23-of-28 pass attempts for 213 yards.

Edmonton’s Trevor Harris did not dress. Logan Kilgore started in his place.

“There’s a fine between resting and getting guys ready,” Maas said. “We just expected every guy in our locker room to go out and do their job. We were going to live with the consequences of that, and it just so happened to be a loss tonight.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kilgore managed just 88 yards passing on 12-of-22 attempts.

Marcus Thigpen’s touchdown run and Lauther’s 50-yard field goal in the first quarter gave the Riders an early 10-0 lead, one they took into the halftime break.

Edmonton scored on its first possession of the second half when Logan Kilgore found Tevaun Smith in the back corner of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown.

Later in the quarter, Kilgore hooked up with Kevin Elliott for a seven-yard touchdown that gave the Eskimos their first lead at 13-12.

A missed field goal from Lauther sailed through the end zone for a single and knotted the score at 13 with eight minutes remaining

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2019.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter