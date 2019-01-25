Roughriders to hire Craig Dickenson as head coach: source

Jeremy O’Day didn’t have to look far to find a new head coach for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The Riders have scheduled a news conference for this afternoon to introduce special teams co-ordinator Craig Dickenson as the new head coach of the team.
A CFL source said O’Day, the club’s new GM and vice-president of football operations, will announce the promotion of Dickenson. He replaces Chris Jones, who resigned as Saskatchewan’s head coach/GM to join the NFL’s Cleveland Browns earlier this month.
Dickenson, 47, is a veteran CFL coach, having spent time with Calgary (twice), Montreal, Saskatchewan (twice), Winnipeg and Edmonton.
This will be Dickenson’s first CFL head-coaching opportunity.
His brother, Dave, is head coach with the Grey Cup-champion Calgary Stampeders.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.