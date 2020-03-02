 Skip to main content

Rowing Canada fires national women’s team coach Dave Thompson

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Canada's women's eight team prepares for a race at the Beijing Olympics on Aug. 11, 2008. Rowing Canada has fired the coach of its women's team just months before the 2020 Olympic Games.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Senior national team coach Dave Thompson has been fired by Rowing Canada, just five months out from the Tokyo Olympics.

Thompson was responsible for the women’s program, which will now be coached by his former assistants Michelle Darvill, Phil Marshall and Lesley Thompson-Willie. Dick Tonks remains the head coach of the men’s national team.

“With this change to our coaching structure, our No. 1 priority is ensuring our athletes, coaches and support staff have the optimal training environment in the lead up to the Tokyo and beyond,” said Rowing Canada chief executive officer Terry Dillon in a statement. “This was a difficult decision but one that was made with very careful consideration. We thank Dave for his significant contributions to the team over the last three years and wish him the best.”

Six Canadian crews have qualified for the 2020 Summer Games, five of them women’s boats that Thompson had coached.

Canada will participate in two World Cup regattas before the Olympics – Varese, Italy, starting on May 1 and a last-chance Olympic qualifier in Lucerne, Switzerland that will begin on May 22.

The Canadians will try to add more crews to their Tokyo Games roster at the World Cup event in Switzerland.

