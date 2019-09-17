 Skip to main content

Sports Rugby again approved as high school sport in Nova Scotia by governing body

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Rugby again approved as high school sport in Nova Scotia by governing body

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Rugby is again being approved by the administrative body for high school sports in Nova Scotia after the organization instituted a short-lived ban last spring over safety concerns.

Stephen Gallant, executive director of the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation, says the board of directors voted Friday to reinstate rugby with some changes aimed at making the game safer.

Gallant says the federation worked with Rugby Nova Scotia over the summer to implement changes that include requiring all players to attend a safe-tackling seminar before taking the field.

Story continues below advertisement

Other changes include requiring a health professional to be on the sidelines at games, reducing the number of games from 16 to 12, and requiring students to be in Grade 10 before they are allowed to play.

The federation abruptly cancelled the rugby season in April, but received significant resistance from players, officials, and some doctors who questioned the insurance data used to justify the move.

The sport was reinstated in May after Education Minister Zach Churchill intervened, although it was administered for the remainder of the high school season by Rugby Nova Scotia.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter