Rugby Canada, sevens players strike deal to end boycott

Rugby Canada, sevens players strike deal to end boycott

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Rugby Canada and its disgruntled sevens players have come to an agreement ending the player boycott.

Thirteen sevens players, including co-captains Nate Hirayama and Harry Jones, had boycotted training since their contracts ended on Aug. 31. The players, who had been practising by themselves, returned to training on Thursday at Al Charron Rugby Canada National Training Centre in Langford, B.C.

Time is of the essence. The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series season opens on Nov. 30 in Dubai.

The two sides had been at odds since Rugby Canada announced in early August that it would have one centralized player pool, rather than separate sevens and 15s squads. It also rejigging its payment structure, in a bid to even it across the player pool.

The new player agreements will be effective dating back to Oct. 1.

