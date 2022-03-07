Canada's Moh Ahmed, centre, in an Aug. 6, 2021, file photo.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Moh Ahmed has rewritten his own Canadian record in the 10,000 metres once again.

The 31-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., ran 26 minutes 34.14 seconds to finish second at the Sound Running Ten on Sunday night.

That bettered his previous mark of 26:59.35 set at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar.

Grant Fisher ran an American record of 26:33.84 in winning Sunday’s race.

Ahmed captured silver in the 5,000 at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, Canada’s first-ever Olympic medal at that distance.

He holds Canadian records in the 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000 metres outdoors, plus the 3,000 and 5,000 indoors.