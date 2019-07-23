 Skip to main content

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev dies after suffering brain injury during fight

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev dies after suffering brain injury during fight

MOSCOW
The Associated Press
Maxim Dadashev waits for a decision after a bout against Antonio de Marco of Mexico in Las Vegas on Oct. 20, 2018.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Boxer Maxim Dadashev has died after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland. He was 28.

The Russian Boxing Federation says Dadashev died “as a result of the injuries he sustained” in Friday’s light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Dadashev was hospitalized shortly after the fight, which was stopped by his corner following the 11th round after Dadashev took numerous shots to the head.

Footage from the fight shows Dadashev shaking his head as his trainer, Buddy McGirt, pleads with him to stop the fight, telling him: “You’re getting hit too much, Max. Please, Max, please let me do this.”

Both fighters were 13-0 before the fight, which offered the winner the right to challenge IBF title-holder Josh Taylor.

