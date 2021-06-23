Sabres `French Connection’ winger Rene Robert dies at 72

René Robert, a member of the Buffalo Sabres’ famed “French Connection Line,” died Tuesday at a Florida hospital less than a week after suffering a heart attack. He was 72.
The Sabres confirmed Robert’s death in a statement released by the team. Robert had been on life support since being hospitalized in Port Charlotte, Fla., in the middle of last week.
“Rene was a tremendous player, teammate and person and truly loved this organization,” the Sabres said. “His accomplishments on the ice as a member of the French Connection speak for themselves, but his impact in the community continued long past his playing career.”
Acquired by the Sabres in a trade that sent Eddie Shack to Pittsburgh in 1972, Robert went on to round out one of the most productive lines in NHL history. Robert played right wing alongside left wing Rick Martin and Hockey Hall of Fame centre Gilbert Perreault on a line that earned its nickname because all three players were from Quebec.
Robert was from Trois-Rivières, about a 90-minute drive east of Montreal.