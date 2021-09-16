 Skip to main content
Salazar’s four-year ban upheld by Court of Arbitration for Sport

The Associated Press
Legendary running coach Alberta Salazar was at the top of the sport during the 2019 World Championships in Doha, until he received a four-year international doping ban. New documentary Nike’s Big Bet: Alberto Salazar and the Fine Line of Sport explores his impact on athletics and his relationship with Nike. The Globe and Mail

American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world’s top long-distance runners, had his four-year suspension upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), British media reported on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old Salazar, who guided Britain’s Mo Farah to Olympic titles, received the ban in 2019 from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for “orchestrating and facilitating” doping as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project, an elite camp designed primarily to develop U.S. endurance athletes.

A full report by CAS is due to be published within days, the BBC reported.

CAS did not immediately respond to an e-mail sent by Reuters asking for confirmation of the reports on Salazar’s hearing, which the BBC said was held virtually over seven days in March.

USADA said at the time of the suspension that Salazar, who also coached American Olympian Matthew Centrowitz, trafficked the banned performance-enhancing substance testosterone to multiple athletes.

Salazar also tampered or attempted to tamper with Nike Oregon Project athletes’ doping control process, the agency said after concluding its four-year investigation.

Salazar won three consecutive New York City Marathons from 1980 before coaching a number of Olympians, including Farah, who won gold medals in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games.

Farah has never failed a drug test and has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Salazar stopped coaching Farah in 2017, when the runner decided to move back to England. Farah said at the time that the doping investigation was not the reason they parted ways.

