Saskatchewan and B.C. rinks claim final championship round spots at Scotties

MOOSE JAW, Sask.
The Canadian Press

Team Saskatchewan skip Robyn Silvernagle makes a shot against Northern Ontario at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Feb. 19, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Host Saskatchewan is moving on to the championship round at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Robyn Silvernagle secured the final spot in Pool A with a 9-7 victory over New Brunswick’s Andrea Crawford on Thursday morning.

Crawford was light with her final throw of the extra end, giving Silvernagle the winning deuce.

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B with a 5-4 tiebreaker win over Nova Scotia’s Mary-Anne Arsenault.

The top four teams in each pool advanced to the championship round starting Thursday afternoon.

The playoffs begin Saturday and the final is set for Sunday at Mosaic Place.

