Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson looks downwards during the first half of CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Regina on Oct. 22, 2022. Dickenson will have five new faces on his Saskatchewan Roughriders staff in 2023.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Head coach Craig Dickenson will have five new faces on his Saskatchewan Roughriders staff in 2023.

The Riders unveiled Dickenson’s staff Tuesday and making their first appearance with Saskatchewan this year will be Andre Bulduc (run-game co-ordinator/running backs coach); Del Cowsette (defensive line); Naaman Roosevelt (offensive assistant); Drew Tate (receivers); and Anthony Vitale (offensive line). They join Dickenson, Kelly Jeffrey (offensive co-ordinator/quarterbacks); Jason Shivers (defensive co-ordinator); Kent Maugeri (special teams); Deion Melvin (linebackers); and Marcus Klund (defensive backs).

Roosevelt is a former Riders player while Tate was a CFL quarterback with Calgary and Ottawa. Bolduc, another former league player, arrives in Saskatchewan after nine seasons as an assistant coach with the Montreal Alouettes while Vitatle spent last season with the Edmonton Elks.

Jeremy O’Day remains the club’s vice-president of football operations/GM with Paul Jones and Kyle Carson serving as assistant general managers.

The Riders promoted Jordan Greenly to director of football operations, working alongside football operations co-ordinator Chase Pelletier.

Greg Mayer becomes the Riders’ head athletic therapist after serving in that role with the WHL’s Regina Pats since 2004.