Saskatchewan Roughriders sign veteran receiver D’haquille (Duke) Williams to CFL deal

Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
The Canadian Press
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed former Edmonton Eskimos receiver D’haquille (Duke) Williams on Monday.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed free-agent receiver D’haquille (Duke) Williams on Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Williams returns to the CFL after spending time with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. He began his career in Canada with Edmonton in 2017 and played two seasons north of the border before signing with Buffalo on Jan. 7, 2019.

Williams appeared in five games with Buffalo, registering 12 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown.

Williams, a 28-year-old native of Los Angeles, had 134 catches for 2,294 yards and 15 TDs during his time with Edmonton. He was a CFL all-star in 2018 after registering 88 receptions for 1,579 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Williams, who played collegiately at Auburn, signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in May, 2016, but was among the club’s final cuts.

Williams will be moved to Saskatchewan’s suspended list while he completes his COVID-19 quarantine.

Saskatchewan (5-3) is second in the West Division and is coming off a 23-17 loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. The two teams meet again Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.

