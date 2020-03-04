 Skip to main content

Saskatoon to host UFC’s first Canadian event of 2020

The Canadian Press
Saskatoon will host the UFC’s first Canadian event of 2020.

The UFC announced Wednesday that the SaskTel Centre will host a Fight Night televised card on June 20.

While the main event has yet to be announced, the card will include Canadians Gillian (The Savage) Robertson and Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault.

Robertson (7-4-0) is a native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who is fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. She looks to bounce back from a TKO loss to Maycee (The Future) Barber when she faces Brazilian flyweight Taila Santos (15-1-0) in Saskatoon.

Quebec City middleweight Barriault (11-4-0) takes on Poland’s Oskar Piechota (11-3-1). Both fighters have lost their last three bouts with Barriault beaten by Jun Yong (The Iron Turtle) Park, Krzysztof Jotko and Andrew (El Dirte) Sanchez.

The UFC first came to Saskatoon in August 2015 when featherweight Max (Blessed) Holloway defeated Charles Oliveira by TKO.

The Saskatoon stop will mark the UFC’s 32nd live event in Canada. The MMA organization debuted in Canada in 2008 with UFC 83 and has staged events in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Moncton, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg.

