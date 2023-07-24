Open this photo in gallery: Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after he scored against ES Troyes AC at Stade de l'Aube in Troyes, France on May 7.AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Until a couple of weeks ago, global sport thought it was in the midst of an ethical debate about Saudi money.

Now, rather too late, it understands that it is underneath an ethical gold rush. People are too busy trampling each other trying to get to the money to discuss ethics.

On Monday, the latest fiduciary jaw dropper. Al-Hilal Saudi Football Club has offered a €300-million ($435-million) transfer fee for French star Kylian Mbappé.

That’s a world-record amount, but it’s not the kicker to this story.

Mbappé already works for oil barons. The Qataris own his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappé and his bosses never really got along. He has made it clear he would like to move on, but he is under contract for one more season. There is a strongly held belief that he has already agreed to a deal with Real Madrid, and will go there on a free transfer once his current deal expires.

So any other club that wants him has to pay a premium price for a product with a sell-by date.

Usually how these things work is a club uses back channels to get to the player, assures themselves of his interest, roughly agrees to a salary and then goes public. Apparently not so in this case.

Al-Hilal hasn’t talked to Mbappé. It hasn’t asked him how much he wants. He will know – since everyone knows – that it offered Lionel Messi about $600-million a year to go there and was refused. So Mbappé will want at least that much. Since he’s a younger, cooler version of Messi, he should want more.

So what we are talking about here is a sports club paying $1-billion to acquire one player for one year only.

To which the Saudi sovereign fund that owns Al-Hilal says, “Would you prefer a bank transfer or one of those oversized novelty cheques?”

This is beyond sportswashing. The goal of sportswashing is to normalize a place by changing the associations it conjures in the global mind. If your country is known for torturing dissidents, you start up a big music festival. If everything works out perfectly, people hear the name of your country and they no longer think, “Buried alive.” They think, “Beyonce Live” instead.

This is not that. It isn’t quiet and cunning. It’s loud and transparent.

More than a dozen Europe-based stars have decamped to Saudi this summer. All of them are being paid ludicrous amounts of money.

Aside from that, what do they have in common? They are all global brands, and they were all deemed surplus to needs back home.

Jordan Henderson is a good example. He was captain of Liverpool when Liverpool was the most admired team in the world. That wasn’t long ago (2020 or so), but things fall apart. Henderson is 33, slowing down and not good enough to start regularly for an elite European club any more.

Back home, he was known as a great friend to the Liverpool’s LGBTQ fan community.

He can take that off his to-do list at (/checks notes) Al-Ettifaq Football Club, because homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia.

Henderson just passed a medical. So what exactly are the Saudis buying for the reported $180-million Henderson has been offered over three years?

It can’t be Jordan Henderson, the professional footballer. There are dozens of younger, more promising players they could have purchased for that money. If this was just a brand play, I could think of 10 off the top of my head that are more likely to get the global internet excited.

What the Saudis must feel they’ve bought is Jordan Henderson, the compromised moralist, and Jordan Henderson, the flower of English football.

The Saudis aren’t constructing a top-class soccer league. Not with all the retreads and soon-to-be has-beens they’ve purchased.

What they’re doing is showing the West that everyone has a price. “You played for Real Madrid (Karim Benzema), Chelsea (N’Golo Kante), Liverpool (Roberto Firmino) and Manchester United (Cristiano Ronaldo). Well, now you play for us.”

This works two ways. While using our biggest stars to highlight our hypocrisy and moral vacuity, they also upset the norms of our sports economy.

Imagine you are new NBA golden boy Victor Wenbanyama right now. You just got appointed global ambassador for a bajillion-dollar league. Your face will be on every NBA ad everywhere.

Your fellow French star, Kylian Mbappé, is getting offered many hundreds of millions of dollars to play in Saudi, where no one will ever see him. What are you getting paid to play in front of the whole world? A lousy US$12-million.

Play that same scenario out for every young star in the world for years to come. “This old donkey got that amount, and I’m getting how much?”

Pretty soon, $10-million is going to sound like 10 grand. Like it’s loose change compared to what some people are making.

No one will want to hear that the Saudis aren’t in this to turn a profit. Would the economics matter to you if you were 20-years-old and been told your whole life you were the greatest? All you’d care about is getting as much as you could.

You see what just happened? We’re no longer talking about the ethics of oil money. Now we’re just talking about money. And money doesn’t have ethics. Because it’s money.

Mbappé is a new front in this fight. He is arguably the biggest sports star in the world. If the Saudis can get him – even for a year – this is moving to an entirely different level. That level is “Who can’t they get?”

I no longer believe Saudi Arabia is trying to sportswash its national reputation. It’s doing something more ambitious. It is attempting to terminally undermine the equilibrium of sports as a global business. Why? Because no one took it seriously, and because it can.

It’s not like this requires some sort of master plan. All it had to do was wave the money over its head and wait for the stampede of the righteous to arrive.