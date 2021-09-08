 Skip to main content
Seahawks, Sounders, Kraken to require proof of vaccination

SEATTLE
The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson signs autographs for fans before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Seattle.

Fans attending most pro sporting events in Seattle will soon be required to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they’ve tested negative for the virus.

The NFL’s Seahawks, MLS’s Sounders, NHL’s Kraken, MLB’s Mariners, the University of Washington and Washington State University all announced updated policies Tuesday for fans attending games this season.

The Seahawks will be the first to implement the requirements, starting with their Sept. 19 home opener against Tennessee. Fans will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event to be granted entry.

“The health and safety of our guests, players and staff is always our top priority and we remain committed to doing what we can to keep our community safe,” Seahawks president Chuck Arnold said in a statement. “These measures will allow us to continue with plans to host a full stadium of fans, while still providing a safe and fun experience for our guests.”

Washington will begin an identical verification process for fans with its Sept. 25 home game against California. The Sounders will begin with their Oct. 3 match against Colorado. Washington State said its verification process will begin in October.

The Mariners said fans should plan to provide proof of vaccination for any potential postseason games the team hosts. The Mariners’ regular-season home finale is Oct. 3. The team also said all front office, event staff and Mariners employees at team operated facilities in the United States were told in late August they must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4 as a condition of employment.

While the other Seattle teams are permitting a negative test to gain entry, the Kraken will only allow vaccinated fans at games. The requirements will remain in place for other events at Climate Pledge Arena, including concerts.

The team said it will introduce a process to have proof of vaccination on smartphones. The first Kraken home game is scheduled for Oct. 23 against Vancouver.

The Kraken said the vaccination requirement will also apply to the team’s three preseason games, which will be played in Spokane, Everett and Kent.

