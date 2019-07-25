 Skip to main content

Sports Sebastian Vettel under increasing pressure heading into German Grand Prix

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Sebastian Vettel under increasing pressure heading into German Grand Prix

Jerome Pugmire
Hockenheim, Germany
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel addresses the drivers' press conference ahead of the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheim racing circuit on July 25, 2019.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

Given Sebastian Vettel’s lack of form, the last place he might want to race this weekend is his home grand prix in Germany.

Hockenheim serves as a painful reminder to Vettel because his title bid started to unravel at the track last year.

He was leading Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One championship, and comfortably leading the race heading into the closing stages. Then, he crashed into the barriers and gifted Hamilton a win. Although the rain was falling hard it was a mistake unbefitting of a four-time world champion, especially considering he was under no pressure from Hamilton at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

“I won’t forget that race, that moment,” Vettel said. “That was a mistake and it was costly. Very costly.”

It proved to be a turning point.

Hamilton took command in the title race, just like in September 2017 when Vettel’s title bid crumbled following a crash from pole position in Singapore.

The errors have been piling up for Vettel, while the wins have not, and his composure remains a talking point in F1. That’s all despite Vettel having 230 races and 115 podiums, including 52 wins in a career spanning 12 years.

At the British GP two weeks ago, he misjudged an overtaking move and slammed into the back of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

Vettel apologized in person to the irate Verstappen, a winner in Austria the previous race, but it was yet another baffling error from Vettel.

Unfortunately for Ferrari, which last won the drivers’ championship with Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, these mistakes are becoming commonplace.

Story continues below advertisement

Vettel was in contention to win the Canadian GP last month, too, but seemed to panic when Hamilton’s Mercedes appeared behind him and he swerved off and back onto the track. Vettel was handed a time penalty for unfairly impeding Hamilton, costing him the win.

Vettel’s last victory was at the Belgian GP last August, a barren run of 18 races.

“I always put myself under pressure so I can’t be happy with things going wrong. The pressure I put on myself is bigger than any external factors,” Vettel said Thursday. “For me it’s the most straightforward way to deal with (things) myself. Because I know what I’ve done wrong, what I’ve done right. You are always your best judge.”

The pressure on Vettel to start delivering for Ferrari is mounting. He has one year left on his contract after this season, and questions are being asked as to whether he should be the team’s No. 2 driver behind Charles Leclerc.

The 21-year-old Leclerc is only in his second year in F1, having replaced Raikkonen at Ferrari after impressing with Sauber.

Leclerc has not won a race, although he came close in Bahrain and in Austria, but has shown greater speed and composure than Vettel in recent weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Vettel, although the vastly more senior driver, leads Leclerc by only three points – with Vettel fourth and Leclerc fifth in the standings.

Leclerc is aiming for a fifth straight podium finish and a third pole position of the season.

By comparison, Vettel has no podiums in the past three races and four in 10 so far, with one pole position.

Vettel’s ongoing woes, and the ongoing debates at Ferrari, are great news for Mercedes. Hamilton’s main rival is not Vettel or Leclerc, but Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Although Bottas started the season strongly, Hamilton leads him by 39 points approaching the halfway point of the season. Bottas, who is second overall, has not won since Azerbaijan in April.

Hamilton’s quest for a sixth world title, which would move him one behind German great Michael Schuamcher’s F1 record, is gathering momentum.

Story continues below advertisement

The 34-year-old British driver has won five of the past six races, and counts 80 overall as he chases Schumacher’s all-time record of 91.

Ferrari seems powerless to stop him.

“We are trying a lot of things to make it better. The motivation is high to get the job done with Ferrari,” Vettel said. “Mercedes does have an edge over everybody else. In terms of raw speed, they’re the benchmark ... I want to win but also I’m realistic, coming here I don’t feel we’re the favourites.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter