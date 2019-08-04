Serena Williams hopes to build on her legacy at Rogers Cup

Open this photo in gallery Williams is looking for her first title since the 2017 Australian Open. Ben Curtis/The Associated Press

The world’s most famous female tennis star is competing in the Rogers Cup for the first time in four years. She’s back in a city she adores, with a chance to do something special.

The 37-year-old superstar, Serena Williams, is looking for her first title since the 2017 Australian Open. If she emerges as champion in Toronto this week, she would join Chris Evert and Monica Seles as the only women since 1978 to win four Rogers Cup women’s singles titles.

A lot has changed for Williams since she last played in Canada in 2015, losing in the final that year to Belinda Bencic. Since then, she gave birth to daughter Olympia in 2017 and married internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a professional tennis player, I have different priorities now. I schedule my life around my daughter,” Williams said as she met with the media on Sunday. “It’s cool because I always have something really spectacular to look forward to whether I’m winning or losing a match. It’s a whole different part of my life now.”

The global superstar arrived at her news conference wearing an outfit that combined French couture with a nod to women’s soccer. Her ensemble was part of a Women’s World Cup-inspired collaboration between Nike and French designer Marine Serre – a lime-green soccer jersey over a white-and-black patterned bodysuit.

She has heralded the U.S. women’s soccer team recently on Twitter, congratulating them for their fourth World Cup win, and reiterated Billie Jean King’s support of their pleas for equal pay. Williams trumpeted Wheaties for putting the champs on its cereal box.

Williams recently became the first athlete named to Forbe’s list of the richest self-made women in the United States, estimating her fortune to be worth US$225-million. She’s been dropping money into startups. But she’s very much still playing tennis, too.

“I love my job, I love what I do,” Williams said. “It’s fun to be a part of a group of people who go out and play, just two people in front of an amazing crowd. It’s not much incredibly longer that I’m going to be able to do that. There aren’t many people who can do it, so I’m just really proud to be a part of that.”

The 37-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champ has an impressive history at Rogers Cup. In her eight career appearances in Canada, Williams has made the semi-finals seven times – the outlier being 2005 when she withdrew in the third round because of a knee injury.

Williams has a 30-4 match record at the Canadian Open, and has hoisted the trophy three times – all of those in years when the WTA event was in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Whenever I come here I have so much fun; I know it really well,” Williams said. “I’m here a lot, even without the tournament. I love being here. After so many years, I have so many different friends here.”

Williams’s history at the Rogers Cup underlines the longevity and adversity she’s experienced in the sport.

She won her first Rogers Cup as a 19-year-old in 2001, overcoming top-seeded Jennifer Capriati in a three-set final. A decade later, she beat Sam Stosur to win the 2011 Rogers Cup – part of a remarkable comeback after missing 49 weeks with a foot injury and then blood clots in her lungs. In 2013 she breezed to a dominant win over Sorana Cirstea to grab her eighth title of the season after not dropping a set all week.

This time Williams is fresh off the Wimbledon final, where a near-perfect Simona Halep dusted her in under an hour – 6-2, 6-2 – denying the American the 24th career Grand Slam singles title she needed to tie Margaret Court.

Williams is a No. 8 seed in Toronto this week in an event that will also help her to tune up for the U.S. Open. The world’s No. 9-ranked player gained a bye into the second round when Petra Kvitova dropped out Friday with an arm injury. She opens play Wednesday against the winner of a first-round clash between Elise Mertens and Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The draw holds a potential quarter-final matchup for Williams against world No. 2 Naomi Osaka and maybe even a rematch in the semis with the No. 4-seeded Halep.