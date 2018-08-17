Serena Williams says she learned her sister Yetunde Price’s killer was paroled before late-July loss

Open this photo in gallery Serena Williams returns a shot to Johanna Konta during their match at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on July 31, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Serena Williams had the most painful loss of her life on her mind when she suffered the worst loss of her career on July 31.

Williams told Time that she learned the man who killed her sister, Yetunde Price, in September, 2003, had been released on parole just before a 53-minute lopsided loss to Johanna Konta at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on July 31.

Williams lost to Konta 6-1, 6-0, and said afterward in a brief news conference that she was fighting more than her opponent in the loss.

“It was hard because all I think about is her kids,” Williams told Time, “and what they meant to me. And how much I love them.”

Price had three children, who were ages 11, 9 and 5 at the time of her death.

Robert Edward Maxfield shot Price in the back of the head while she sat in a car with her boyfriend in Compton, California. Price was a half-sister of Serena and Venus Williams.

Maxfield was sentenced to only 15 years in prison. He was released three years early for good behavior.

“No matter what, my sister is not coming back for good behavior. It’s unfair that she’ll never have an opportunity to hug me,” Williams told Time. “But also ... the Bible talks about forgiveness. I’m not there yet. I would like to practice what I preach, and teach Olympia that as well. I want to forgive. I have to get there. I’ll be there.”

Field Level Media