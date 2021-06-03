 Skip to main content
Shanahan is the only one in the building with a killer instinct

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas and president Brendan Shanahan during a NHL workout at the Ford Performance Centre in Toronto on July 13, 2020.

John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

After last season’s collapse, Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan played a supporting role in the Zoom autopsy.

He appeared alongside general manager Kyle Dubas. He came dressed in his après-golf get-up – sport coat, rumpled shirt, glasses tipped down on his nose. He let Dubas do most of the talking. When forced to comment, he slipped under specific questions about what came next.

This time, he came out first and alone. He was in his commander-in-chief-speaking-from-the deck-of-the-aircraft-carrier outfit – no glasses, starched shirt, pullover with the Leafs’ seal on the chest.

He talked over his introduction, launching into prepared remarks. He offered the same lame apologies to the fans.

But this time he was specific about the major moves going forward – there won’t be any.

Shanahan vouched for everyone in the organization. He vouched for Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe (“did a great job”). He vouched for all the kids who can’t shoot straight (“special players”). If someone had brought up the team’s skate sharpener, Shanahan would have vouched for him.

He could only find one fault in the group – “There’s a killer instinct that is missing that we need to address.”

Dubas and Keefe may have watched that speech and felt seen. Geez, the old man really cares. We’re all a big, unhappy, super-rich family.

Were I them, I would have seen it and shuddered. In this scenario, Shanahan is Michael Corleone and the other two guys are Fredo. They just got the kiss of death.

Despite the early exits, the inchoate rage in the fanbase, the calls to trade Mitch Marner for two Zambonis and a bucket of pucks, Shanahan was never going to budge off his course. That is locked in. You start turning this boat in a hurry and it’s going to tip over. How do we know that? Fifty years of shipwrecks.

Instead, what you get are little tweaks. As in, the more embarrassing the first-round meltdown, the more time they allot for the exit interviews. Wednesday’s went on for hours. Apparently, that’s how long it takes a dozen guys to say the same thing – “We can’t believe this happened to such nice people who care so much.”

Maybe next year, they’ll give up after three games and do a 24-hour apology marathon on Sportsnet 360 in lieu of a sweep.

The only unusual thing about the grim proceedings this time around was Shanahan’s appearance.

Since his introductory presser in 2014, he has been pulling a slow-motion Irish Exit from public view. Presumably, Lou Lamoriello taught him this lesson – the less you are seen, the less you will be blamed.

Everyone knows he’s in charge. It is presumed no one makes a significant decision – like, say, what’s for lunch – without his say-so. But Shanahan is his own Richelieu – in power, as well as invisible.

That vacancy allowed Dubas to become arguably the most recognizable GM in the NHL. After taking a vicious kicking in the media for going on two years, maybe Dubas is starting to understand why they handed a rookie all that profile.

On Wednesday, the chairs got moved back around so that everyone can see who is in charge.

The Shanahan who showed up was no longer the loving, if distant, sports executive making his annual appearance. Instead, this was the two-fisted Hockey Hall of Famer talking. When someone tried to push him on the topic of history, you could see the snarl begin to emerge. But Shanahan managed to tamp it back down. This wasn’t a day he could win. All he could do was lose.

You want killer instinct? Only one guy employed by the Leafs has proved he has it. And that guy looks as though he’s beginning to lose his patience. Every lovely, supportive thing Shanahan said about his colleagues was also a warning.

You ever get that feeling at work, when the boss sidles up to you after something you were responsible for has gone terribly wrong and says, “No matter what, I still believe in you”? On the one hand, that feels nice. And on the other hand, she knows you’re the one to blame. This was one of those.

Shanahan has always avoided making predictions. Those can haunt you. All of a sudden, he’s not just chatty. He’s full of promises.

He didn’t just promise a Stanley Cup with the roster as currently comprised: “We are going to get this done in Toronto with this group.”

He (sort of) promised multiple Cups: “… [losing] has happened in other cities where championships followed.”

There isn’t much to that. It’s a couple of half-quotes tucked into a blizzard of words. But those quotes will be dredged up and used as clubs to beat him if this happens again. In saying them, Shanahan started his own doomsday clock.

Despite all the frenzy in the Toronto market, expectations remain laughably modest. If this team wins a single round next year, people will call it progress. If they win two, they will call it unprecedented (which it will be – to them). Beyond that, we’re into fantasy territory.

What was required was another temporary bridge built between right now and next April. In 20 minutes on Wednesday, Shanahan built it. He bought everyone under his employ another year. Which is not nothing.

But if the team they run knocks itself out on the first hurdle again, they’re going to have to start tossing people overboard. The bold-face names in the dressing room are safe. The same people who want to see Marner pinned to the wall will be the ones doing the pinning if he goes elsewhere and succeeds. At this point on this team, wholesale roster change is non-starter.

That leaves everyone else. If it goes wrong again, the plank gets crowded.

On Wednesday, after the lavish words heaped upon them, the only really new things we learned are who’s getting tossed, in what order and who will be doing the pushing.

