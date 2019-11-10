 Skip to main content

Sports

Shea Weber scores twice, Canadiens beat Kings 3-2

Julian McKenzie
Montreal
The Canadian Press
Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen moves in on Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Defenceman Shea Weber scored two power-play goals as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday.

Nate Thompson also scored for the Canadiens (9-5-3). Carey Price made 31 saves.

Anze Kopitar and Blake Lizotte scored for the Kings (5-11-1). Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots.

The victory was Montreal’s fifth in its last seven games, while the Kings have one win in their last eight.

Weber opened the scoring near the midway point of the first period. The captain fired a shot from the top of the face-off circle that hit defenceman Matt Roy. As the puck landed back towards Weber, he blasted the puck past Quick for a goal.

Thompson made it 2-0 for the home team 15 seconds later. Weber would then score his second power-play goal of the period with over three minutes to play.

Kopitar scored his team’s first of the night at 2:41 of the second period. It was the Kings’ first power-play goal on four chances on the night. The Kings would draw within one goal with 6:56 left to play in the third thanks to Lizotte’s first NHL goal.

Quick kept his team in the game with a highlight-reel toe save off of a Tomas Tatar shot. But the one-goal deficit was as close as the Kings would get.

NOTES: Weber’s first goal of the game was his 100th career power-play goal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2019.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

