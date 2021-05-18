Sheldon Keefe, Maple Leafs wax existential, admit no stress heading into playoffs

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe talks to Nick Foligno during first period NHL action against Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg on May 14, 2021. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Because of the weirdness of the NHL’s pandemic schedule, it’s been a while since the Toronto Maple Leafs last played. There’s still one more night until they play again.

In the interim, head coach Sheldon Keefe looks like he’s slipped into just-back-from-vacation mode. That’s where your body is at work, but your mind hasn’t made the commute.

Keefe was pushed out on Tuesday to discuss his team’s take on the playoffs. He’s been addressing this subject non-stop since the day after he took the job a year-and-a-half ago. But freed of the usual imminent and varied crises that are the norm for his team, Keefe couldn’t summon up much feeling for the subject.

Story continues below advertisement

It is hard to describe the ennui in his voice as he said things such as, “We’re very excited,” and, “Yeah, our guys are excited to play playoff hockey, for sure.”

A lot of pro athletes have recently chosen teenage-goth-talking-to-the-guidance-counsellor for their public persona, but you don’t often see it from coaches. That’s what Toronto will do to you.

Eventually, the most cursed question of all – “Do you feel any pressure, and does it feel like the weight of an enormous rock crushing the life out of you, like they used to do to witches?” – came up.

“One of the early pressers that Joe Thornton had, he had a quote along the lines of, ‘I have no stress, man. I really don’t,’” Keefe said. “I think that sums up the feeling of our team.”

That’s the quote pretty exactly. It was a throwaway line in Thornton’s first media outing with Toronto.

Looking at it lying there on the page, it’s not exactly le mot juste. It wasn’t notable because it was out of character. Thornton is a guy so easygoing you half-expect him to come out for warmups wearing a Hawaiian shirt. He said it five long months ago. It shouldn’t be that memorable.

But the tone clearly made an impression on the head coach. It feels like Keefe’s been saving that one up for the playoffs so that it can become his personal mantra. If so, that’s a good way to start. “No stress, man,” sounds hopeful, but can’t be used as a club to beat you with after the fact. Because who wants a stressed-out head coach?

Story continues below advertisement

On some level, everyone understands that the most urgent hockey problem in Toronto is always the fact you play hockey in Toronto. Good teams, bad teams, in-between teams – the Leafs’ tallest hurdle is the market and its gnawing frustration.

Some places – say, New York or Boston – require you to win. Toronto’s not like that. Plenty of so-so teams have become cult favourites here over the years. Everyone still swoons when they talk about the Blue Jays and the Holy Miracle of the Bat Flip, despite the fact those Jays teams didn’t win anything important.

The trouble is that the average Toronto sports fan takes perverse joy in watching their darlings get killed. That’s what happens when you convince people over several generations that winning isn’t just unlikely, but prohibited by local statute. Eventually, they are going to take their pleasure however they can.

Every postseason, the Leafs start off in an enormous hole.

If the team starts off well, that’s bad. Because just imagine how terrible this is going to feel as the city’s collective head is meeting the hardwood after the rug gets pulled out in Game 7?

If the teams starts out poorly, that’s better. Because then we can send the mourning clothes to the dry cleaner before the funeral.

Story continues below advertisement

Both states are characterized by high emotion. This year, everyone’s taking a cue from Keefe. They’re chilled out. Blasé, even.

In Tampa or Colorado, that might be a bad thing. In Toronto, that’s an unbelievably good thing. The City of Toronto and its inhabitants are least dangerous when they are in a hockey torpor.

Obviously, most of that is down to the quality of the team. There are goalie questions and defensive questions, but for the most part, the Leafs have spent an entire season looking elite. It’s hard to think about the worst when you’ve spent months watching the best.

Part of it must be down to the stultifying impact of the city’s endless, low-grade lockdown. Everything seems duller, including this.

And another part of it is down to their opponents, the Montreal Canadiens. Even Montrealers don’t believe Montreal is up for this, which is unusually Toronto of them.

The last bit, the part that doesn’t get talked about much, is predictability. No matter what happens over the next few weeks, the Leafs aren’t going to change much. Your stars today will be your stars tomorrow. Regardless of who says what, they’re going to keep coming back with this same group for years. Leafs management will keep banging away with this group until they win or until they are all fired. One of the things that distinguishes the current executive group from their predecessors is a lack of cuteness. They’ve put their bet on the table and now they’re letting it ride.

Story continues below advertisement

When you reduce your professional menu to just two options, and one of them is you selling your house and moving, you worry less. Because what’s the point?

When the Toronto Maple Leafs stop worrying – which is very different from the team ceasing to care – the fans can as well. At least temporarily.

The Leafs are in that sweet spot now. They might not be in 10 days or so. But for the first time since – what? The nineties? The early aughts? – that’s a problem for 10 days from now, rather than a problem to obsess over right this moment.

The trick is getting to the 10 days or so beyond that. At that point, Keefe & Co. can radically reassess how much stress they are able to handle.