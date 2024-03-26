Open this photo in gallery: Shohei Ohtani reacts to the Los Angeles Angels bench after a high pitch from Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on March 25 in Los Angeles.Michael Owens/Getty Images

For 15 years after he’d been banned for life in 1989, Pete Rose continued to insist he’d never gambled on baseball. Gambling, sure. But baseball? Never.

He’d say that to anybody who’d listen. He said it in a truth-telling way, with a lot of emotion.

When that didn’t work, Rose wrote a book admitting everything. He hadn’t just bet on baseball, he’d bet on his own team.

Five more years passed, and Rose was hired by Fox as an analyst. It was a stunt hire, and a way of shielding the network’s star, Alex Rodriguez, from criticism (‘If you think he’s bad, check out the guy he’s sitting beside’).

But it was also a vindication. After nearly a quarter century, Rose was back in baseball.

If you didn’t live it, but only knew that story from a Wikipedia entry, what lesson would you take from Rose’s example?

That gambling is bad, but it’s not the end. If you are a big enough deal, your sins will be forgotten.

As long as gambling was perceived as an illegal vice, sports had that luxury. Players who got on the wrong side of things weren’t going against baseball or hockey. They were going against the law. They were abrogating a shared societal value.

That threat maintained an equilibrium. Players gambled, but when they were caught, there was a social, as well as a legal, cost to pay.

Now that gambling is legal almost everywhere, those moral guardrails are coming down. It’s just sports leagues vs. players, and the leagues are losing.

On Monday, we had two examples from either end of the talent spectrum.

In Los Angeles, Shohei Ohtani, reading off a script, told reporters that he’d never bet on baseball. According to Ohtani, his gambling-addict interpreter wired US$4.5-million to a bookie from his account, using his name. Ohtani didn’t notice the money was missing.

Even after reporters asked about it, Ohtani wasn’t alarmed. He left it up to his pal to deal with. It was only once the story had become a global headline, prompting his friend to address the Dodgers clubhouse in English, that Ohtani’s spider sense began tingling – “I kind of understood what was going on and started to feel like there was something amiss.”

To hear him tell it, Ohtani had been the victim of the world’s easiest heist, and may also employ the world’s worst accountant. End of story.

“I’m glad we had this opportunity to talk,” Ohtani said in closing.

He hadn’t taken any questions.

Elsewhere on Monday, ESPN reported the NBA is investigating Jontay Porter, a midseason replacement pickup on the Toronto Raptors.

In January, Porter was getting regular minutes. One evening, a line was set for a set of prop bets particular to him. Over/unders like how many points he might get that night (+/- 5.5) or three pointers he would sink (+/- 0.5).

As it turned out, Porter had an injury. He played only a couple of minutes that night. His stat line was minimal.

According to ESPN, DraftKings told the NBA that more money had been won on Porter’s three-point over-under that evening than on any other NBA prop bet. A couple of days later, it happened again. Other betting outfits reported people trying to lay unusually large bets – many thousands of dollars – on Porter props.

What is the truth of either case? It doesn’t really matter. What matters is that they both look terrible. It matters that stories like this have begun landing with regularity.

Unlike a DUI or a barroom brawl, these stories chip at the foundation of professional sports – that what you are watching is on the up and up. That perception is all that separates baseball or hockey from Cirque du Soleil.

Now there’s the added wrinkle of legalized gambling. When Pete Rose was betting his own games and costing you money, that was your problem. More than likely, you’d made that bet illegally. Shame on you.

When someone fixes a result now, they are cheating you in your legal pursuit of wagering fun. Shame on them, and the league that employs them.

If people start to suspect that what they are seeing is fixed, even fixed just a little, the sports-wagering industry starts coming apart at the seams. Leagues are so intertwined with gambling that any collapse on one side triggers one on the other.

The answer to this problem is so obvious that no one can bring themselves to discuss it – zero tolerance of gambling or any gambling-adjacent behaviour by professional athletes.

To this point, leagues have avoided making too many rules around the issue. Pros cannot bet their own sport, obviously. But other sports are fine. In most cases, advertising for legal bookies is okay as well.

If sports wants to protect itself from what’s coming, that must all go.

You want to play professional whatever? Great. No gambling. Ever. On anything sports related. If they catch you with a betting slip, you’re done.

No advertising for bookmakers, ever. No showing up at parties. No getting photographed in front of an ad banner. Athletes should fear to be seen in the proximity of anything gambling related.

The penalties should be simple – first time caught, a two- or three-year ban from the sport. Second time, banned for life.

If your first time is betting on your own sport, straight to Option 2.

No excuses. No mitigating factors. No ‘my cousin didn’t tell me what he was doing’ or ‘the interpreter pays my hydro bill so how would I know?’ No presumption of innocence. It should be on athletes to prove they are cleaner than clean.

That’s one way to go. The other way is the certain knowledge that another Black Sox scandal is coming, and that this one will be much worse.

Right now, sports is in the ‘getting what you wish for’ phase. It wanted gambling money, so now it’s got gambling problems. New ones that it is unequipped to handle.

Even Pete Rose knows sports is playing a losing hand.

After Ohtani’s presser, Rose jumped on X to sum up what he’s learned after 35 years in the wilderness: “Back in the seventies and eighties, I wish I’d had an interpreter.”