Siakam, Gasol lead Raptors to big Game 1 win over Warriors

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam controls the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green defends during Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on May 30, 2019. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Pascal Siakam opened the NBA Finals looking more like a league superstar than a youngster making his debut in a championship series.

The Raps Cameroonian power forward rollicked for a career-playoff-high 32 points to help his Toronto Raptors beat the reigning champion Golden State Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of the Finals.

Kawhi Leonard had 23 points on a so-so 5-for-14 shooting night, as his Raptors teammates chipped in on a well-rounded effort over the powerhouse Warriors. Marc Gasol had 20, while Fred VanVleet added 15 and Danny Green had a bounce-back 11-point night.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points for the Warriors, a team seeking its third-successive championship. Klay Thompson added 21 and Draymond Green had 10.

Tens of thousands once again packed Jurassic Park and the city’s streets around Scotiabank Arena to feel a part of the first-ever NBA Finals game played outside the United States. Many neighbouring cities had their own versions of Jurassic Park pop up in outdoor squares across the Greater Toronto area and indeed elsewhere in Canada.

The Toronto crowd was decked in glow bracelets and black playoff shirts with every incarnation of the Raptors logo in its 24-year history. It was a nod to the journey from quirky Canadian upstart to NBA Finalists.

Drake was in his usual courtside seat wearing something that supported both his hometown team and the Curry family – an old-school purple Dell Curry Raptors jersey.

The Referees arrived in crisp white NBA Finals jackets. Instead of media in the hundreds, there were a thousand credentialed, including 14 international TV and radio networks from Brazil, Canada, China, France, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Latin America, Poland, Spain and Taiwan providing live commentary.

The Raps brought a long line of famous personalities from its history to the court for a wave, including Curry Sr., Isiah Thomas, Charles Oakley, Tracy McGrady, Chris Bosh and Damon Stoudamire

Toronto’s Green hit his first three pointer since Game 4 against Milwaukee – a series in which he’d gone a frosty 4-for-23 from beyond the arc. Gasol hit a pair of them too, as Golden State sagged well off the Raps big man defensively, daring him to shoot long ones.

Iguodala was buckling down tightly on Leonard defensively. Curry hit a trio of three-pointers as part of his 11-point quarter, but the champs trailed the hometown hosts 25-21 going into the second.

Golden State was without star Kevin Durant, still sidelined with a calf injury he suffered in Game 5 of their second-round series against the Houston Rockets. But DeMarcus Cousins made his highly anticipated return for the Warriors. The four-time all-star centre had been out since injuring his right quadriceps muscle in Game 2 of the opening round versus the LA Clippers. He took a quick four-minute shift in the second – contributing a couple of free throws – but he’d be back later.

There were signs of Toronto’s swelling confidence in that second quarter. Siakam was rolling to the rim and hitting threes as well, despite the defensive pressure of Draymond Green. Gasol found buckets in the paint.

Leonard, who had been 1-of-7 to that point, charged to the rim to score a fiery one – zig-zagging around Iguodala and bowling over Curry, drawing the Warriors all-star point guard into a foul.

Curry went without a point in the quarter, while Klay Thompson and Quinn Cook were the only Warriors who really got it going.

Green hit another big three for the Raptors – an unlikely one – off-balance and with Thompson right in his face. The Toronto faithful crowd supported him with chants of “Danny, Danny!”, as the Raps galloped into the locker room holding a 59-49 half-time lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Curry came out scoring hot, but so did Siakam. Toronto’s “Spicy P” exploded for 14 points in the quarter on crafty lay-ins and athletic jumpers. He did so while also guarding the sharp-shooting Thompson on the other end.

Leonard broke out for 10 points in the third. The Raps called Patrick McCaw off the bench for the first time since Toronto faced the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round. The ex-Warrior hit a three and provided some defensive energy, as Toronto went into the final quarter up 88-81.

Cousins was back on the floor in the fourth for another four minutes and added one more point. Behind Curry, they pulled to within three points, but would go no further.

Leonard, Van Vleet, Siakam and Green helped propel the Raps back into a comfier lead and closed it out.

Game 2 is Sunday in Toronto.