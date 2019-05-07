Sixers’ mood goes from tense to ‘in ruins’ after Game 5 loss to Raptors

Open this photo in gallery Kawhi Leonard (2) of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball as Ben Simmons (25) of the Philadelphia 76ers defends during Game 5 of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at on May 7, 2019 in Toronto, Ont. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game, someone made the mistake of pressing Philadelphia’s Jimmy Butler about teammate Joel Embiid’s illness.

Embiid is ill. Somehow. No one’s quite sure. Every day, the announced symptoms are a bit different. It’s a stomach thing, or a respiratory thing, or a viral thing. Whatever it is, the result is Embiid listing around the court like an elephant who’s just been hit with a tranquilizer dart. The courtside security guards have more spring in their step.

When Butler was pressed on the problem, he tried the old, oh-I-don’t-know. When someone suggested flu, Butler snapped, “I’m not a mumbling doctor.”

And the word he used was not “mumbling.”

I’m no therapist, but you could sense a liiiiittle tension in the Sixers camp. Tension is corrosive in the NBA, the most momentum driven of the big-four leagues. A few hours later, we found out how quickly things can go from tense to ‘in ruins’.

It’s de rigeur in this town to get down on the home side when one or two players don’t show up. There have been a few culprits in the last while, and plenty of deserved criticism to go around.

But what would happen if the entire Raptors team decided to skip the opening tipoff? That’s what the Sixers did.

To a man, they were atrocious in the first half (and I’m including the towel guy here, both sluggish in his laundry collection and incapable of reading substitutions).

Leading the feeble charge, Embiid was shockingly awful. At one point, he found himself in on the basket with only Fred VanVleet – comparatively knee-high to grasshopper – to pass. VanVleet came away with the ball.

Ben Simmons – whom Raptors coach Nick Nurse had praised earlier as “very good” in this series, which is a transparent lie – was bad.

Butler seemed more inclined to throttle one of his teammates than make any difference to the scoreline.

With the Big Three in disorganized retreat, everyone else in blue began running. Collectively, Philadelphia had more fouls (16) than field goals (14) in that half, which is so terrible it’s nearly impressive.

It was so godawful that during the TNT halftime show, Charles Barkley announced he’d switched over to watching the hockey game instead.

“It’s 1-1 if America wants to know,” Barkley said, referring to Dallas and St. Louis (which went into overtime).

No, America probably doesn’t want to know.

The second half was briefly tighter, but only because the Raptors had so little incentive to try. It ended 125-89, a crooked number that still manages to flatter Philadelphia.

“I was certainly not expecting that sort of game tonight,” Nurse said afterward, which is a lovely understatement.

“It snowballed,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said, which is likewise.

It’s too early to say that was the series. But that should be the series. Like the big man around whom they are arranged, the Sixers are ready to lie down and die.

Toronto has two games – Thursday in Pennsylvania and, if necessary, Sunday at home – in which to tidy things up.

The key takeaway from Game 5 is that all of us should use hand sanitizer at all times, and especially in May if we are the highly paid centrepiece of an NBA playoff team.

The other one is that Toronto is capable of winning without Kawhi Leonard at his best.

Leonard didn’t have a bad night. He doesn’t have those. What he had was an average night for an NBA megastar. He missed a few shots, but made a few more rebounds. He deposited a tomahawk dunk at the end of the first half so soul-crushing, Philadelphia collectively hung back until the residual applause bled off before the players could summon the will to slink to their locker room. You’d have forgiven them for heading to the bus instead.

In Leonard’s (quasi-)absence, others came to the fore. Kyle Lowry flipped his internal switch from ‘off’ to ‘on’, as did former offensive absentee Danny Green.

Marc Gasol was finally informed that, contrary what he’d heard, shooting is legal in Canada as long as it doesn’t involve a firearm.

Serge Ibaka didn’t put up much of a stat line, but he was hit very hard in the head twice (requiring stitches in the first instance) which, per local custom, means he is the night’s real hero.

This was both a big win and a complete one. Given the situation and the stakes, it’s the most authoritative in Toronto’s recent history. Not the most crucial (that was last Sunday’s), but by far the more muscular.

It’s amazing how quickly things swing in the NBA, and with this franchise in particular. Two games ago – after a humiliation similar to the one the Sixers just suffered – the Raptors were finished. Now they seem ascendant. The real team is located somewhere in between.

From the Toronto viewpoint, the focus of the next few days is solidifying an identity that is nearer the good extreme than the bad one. Immediately closing out a wounded and demoralized Philadelphia team would be a start.