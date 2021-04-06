 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Skate Canada bidding to host 2024 world figure skating championships in Montreal

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bradie Tennell performs at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm on March 28, 2021.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Skate Canada hopes to bring the world figure skating championships to Montreal, four years after they were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Figure skating’s national governing body announced Tuesday it will submit a formal bid this month to host the 2024 world figure skating championships in Montreal. Canada has hosted the event 10 times.

Canada last hosted the world championships in 2013 in London, Ont. The Montreal world championships were cancelled on March 11, 2020, less than a week before the event was scheduled to start and the same day the NBA shut down due to COVID-19. It was one of the first global events that was erased by the global pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The world championshps attract more than 300 million television viewers worldwide throughout the week and features 200 skaters from 50 countries.

The 2021 world championships were held in front of no fans last month in Stockholm. Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier won bronze in ice dance.

The International Skating Union is expected to announce the 2024 host later this year.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies