 Skip to main content

Sports

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

South Africa ends Japan’s fairytale run at Rugby World Cup, will meet Wales in semi-finals

John Pye
Tokyo
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage. Learn more
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

South Africa's flanker Pieter-Steph Du Toit is tackled near the goal line during the team's quarter-final match against Japan on Sunday.

BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty Images

Handre Pollard knew what to expect when he lined up against Japan, four years after being on the losing end of the most shocking upset in Rugby World Cup history.

South Africa’s leading scorer took a deep breath when Japan held off Scotland in the last of the 40 group-stage games last weekend to set up a rematch of the Miracle of Brighton.

Japan’s four wins in the pool phase had galvanized support in the home country, attracting unprecedented interest and support.

Story continues below advertisement

Japan’s style of running rugby had made them the second-favourite team for rugby fans all over the world.

And the multicultural composition of Japan’s squad meant there were even South Africans who’d be backing them in Sunday’s quarter-final at Tokyo Stadium.

“From the fixture being announced, we said it was us against the world,” Pollard said, “but we embraced it.

“It was always going to be tough with that crowd and the whole hype around it, but the boys handled it pretty well.”

South Africa played to its strengths and smothered the smaller, faster Japan team, turning a 5-3 halftime lead into a 26-3 victory to move into a semi-final against Wales.

Pollard played the role of villain early in the second half, kicking three penalty goals from the 44th to the 64th minutes to establish an 11-point cushion.

At Brighton in 2015, a Pollard penalty had given South Africa the lead with eight minutes to play, but Japan clinched that historic 34-32 upset with an injury-time try.

Story continues below advertisement

Not this time. The Springboks killed off any chance of a comeback with two tries in five minutes to scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and winger Makazole Mapimpi, who finished off a long-range attack in the 70th minute for his second five-pointer of the match.

Another Springboks veteran of that loss in Brighton, Tendai Mtawarira, made it tough in the first half, when he was sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes for a tip-tackle. It left South Africa defending with 14 men, and even meant Japan took a tighthead against a significantly more powerful Springbok scrum.

“We made it tough for ourselves in the first half. We had a few opportunities and threw them away,” Pollard said. “We said at halftime that we have to be more accurate in the second half. And I thought we were.”

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi went on as a replacement in 2015 against Japan, but wasn’t scared by the experience. Instead, he used it as a benchmark. After all, South Africa recovered from that to reach the semi-finals in England.

“Honestly, it was exactly what we expected. We knew exactly what Michael Leitch and his boys were going to bring today,” he said. “They said they would come for us at our set piece. It took a lot out of us to keep on fighting, but credit to my boys, we fought and ground it out.”

He also commended Japan’s team and its supporters, who ensured the success of the first World Cup staged in Asia.

Story continues below advertisement

“To play in front of this beautiful crowd here — the people of Japan have been amazing,” Kolisi said. “You should be really proud of your team. They gave it everything out there.”

Rassie Erasmus has picked up a Springboks squad in despair and turned it into the champion of the southern hemisphere’s annual tournament.

A group-stage loss in Japan to New Zealand was a setback, but meant the Springboks would avoid the defending champions in the knockout stage until the final — if both teams advance that far. New Zealand meets England in the semi-finals, and the Springboks would have to overcome Six Nations champion Wales.

Erasmus is feeling okay about his team’s prospects.

“We have conceded three tries in the World Cup, and two of those were against New Zealand in four minutes,” Erasmus said. “We haven’t had long spells where we were under pressure and actually folded in our defence.

“I know a lot of people see a few holes in our defence, but we trust our system. We were really under a lot of pressure today, and especially with the pace of the game ... so that was good for a lot of players to get used to.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter