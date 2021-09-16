 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Sports

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Speedster Justin Douglas the latest Canadian rugby sevens star to call it quits

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadian speedster Justin Douglas has joined rugby sevens teammates Nate Hirayama, Connor Braid and Conor Trainor in calling it quits in the wake of the recent Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old from Abbotsford, B.C., retires having scored 145 tries on the World Series circuit, second only to Hirayama among Canadian men and 16th on the all-time list. He steps away from the sport after helping the Canadian men to an eighth-place finish at the Tokyo Games.

“I don’t think it would’ve been hard to see how much the last nine years on the field have meant to me,” Douglas wrote in a social-media post. “Pretty sure I had a smile on my face the entire time. It has been my absolute pleasure representing this country, alongside some of the best teammates and friends a guy could ask for.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was never going to be easy to move on. Rugby has filled my life with incredible people, and experiences I wouldn’t trade for the world. I’ll be forever grateful for everything this game has given me and I’m excited to take on this next chapter in life.”

Douglas was part of Canada’s gold-medal team at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and also played at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2013 and 2018. He represented Canada at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, as well as the 2011 Youth Commonwealth Games.

Former Canada coach Damian McGrath called Douglas “our ‘get out of jail’” card.

Douglas made his World Series debut in Australia in October, 2012, as an 18-year-old, coming off a serious knee injury after moving to Victoria as a teenager to become part of the B.C. Elite Youth Sevens program.

Douglas was part of Canada’s historic Cup-winning team to the 2017 Singapore Sevens Cup, its first-ever tournament win. He was named Canada men’s sevens player of the year in 2017.

In 2018, he led Canada with 35 tries and was named the Sevens Series Impact Player of the Year.

“He’s a one-man highlight reel,” said current Canada coach Henry Paul, a former star on the sevens circuit himself with England. “World-class speed and a really good rugby brain. His ability to just turn out at those times when you need him.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Nothing but admiration,” he added. “Really, really strong work ethic in training. Really coachable. Really nice guy. Good family man. Good team man. A pleasure to work with.”

Both of Douglas’s older brothers, Travis and Jared, represented Canada at different levels.

The changing of the guard started before the Tokyo Olympics. Ciaran Hearn, a veteran of both the Canadian sevens and 15s teams, retired in July.

A new-look Canadian team, featuring just three members of the Olympic squad – Phil Berna, Andrew Coe and Jake Thiel – will compete this weekend at the HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver. It’s the first World Sevens event since the circuit ground to a halt because of the pandemic after Canada finished third in Vancouver in March, 2020.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies