Montreal captain Poulin named PWHL’s first star for second straight week

TORONTO — Montreal centre Marie-Philip Poulin, New York centre Jade Downie-Landry and Boston centre Alina Muller have been named the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s three stars of the week. Poulin was named the first star for the second week in a row after scoring three goals in two games. She scored the game-winner in Montreal’s 3-2 win over visiting New York on Tuesday, and had two goals in a 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto on Saturday. Downie-Landry scored three goals on three shots in New York’s 4-1 win over Boston on Saturday. Muller had four assists in two games, including a primary assist on all three goals in Boston’s 3-2 win at Toronto on Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

NHL fines Maple Leafs defenceman Timmins for cross-checking Seattle’s Tanev

NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Conor Timmins US$2,864.58 for cross-checking Kraken forward Brandon Tanev during a game Sunday night in Seattle. The amount is the maximum allowable under the collective agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association.

The Canadian Press

Jets’ Connor named to NHL all-star roster as injury replacement

TORONTO — Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor has been added to the roster for the NHL’s approaching all-star weekend in Toronto. Connor, who will be making his second all-star appearance, leads the Jets with 18 goals despite missing more than a month of action with a knee injury. He also has 11 assists, giving him 29 points in 28 games. New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck was also named to the roster.

The Canadian Press

Riva, all-time leading scorer for Italy men’s soccer team, dies at 79

CAGLIARI, Sardinia — Luigi Riva, the all-time leading goal scorer for Italy men’s national team who was known as the “Rombo di Tuono” (Rumble of Thunder), has died. He was 79. The Italian soccer federation (FIGC) confirmed Riva died on Monday as tributes started flooding in for the player, who earned his nickname because of the potency of his shot with 35 goals in 42 appearances for Italy.

The Associated Press

Hall of Fame second baseman Sandberg says he has metastatic prostate cancer

CHICAGO — Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. The 64-year-old Sandberg said Monday in a release put out by the Baseball Hall of Fame that he has started treatment. “I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team, and our dear friends,” Sandberg said. “We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family.” Sandberg hit .285 with 282 homers, 1,061 RBIs and 344 steals in 16 seasons in the majors. He made his big-league debut with Philadelphia in 1981 and appeared in 13 games with the Phillies before he was traded to the Chicago Cubs in January of 1982.

The Associated Press

Reliever Hader finalizes US$95-million, five-year contract with Astros

HOUSTON — Hard-throwing reliever Josh Hader and the Houston Astros finalized a US$95-million, five-year contract on Monday. Hader will get a US$19-million salary in each of the next five seasons, none of it deferred. He gets a full no-trade provision and would receive a US$1-million bonus for winning the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award.

The Associated Press

Udinese bans for life one of the fans who racially abused Milan goalkeeper Maignan

MILAN — Serie A club Udinese has identified a fan who racially abused AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and banned him for life as it vowed to do the same for the other “evil people” amid calls for tougher sanctions from authorities after another weekend when Italian soccer games were overshadowed by fan misbehaviour. Maignan, who is Black, walked off the field during Saturday’s Serie A match at Udinese after being subjected to what he later said were monkey noises. The 28-year-old goalkeeper was joined by his teammates and the match was suspended for about five minutes before they returned, and Milan went on to win 3-2.

The Associated Press