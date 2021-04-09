 Skip to main content
Sports

Sports in brief

The Associated Press
No new Canucks players added to COVID-19 list

VANCOUVER – No Vancouver Canucks players were added to the NHL’s COVID-19 list Thursday, suggesting an end to the team’s outbreak could be in sight. Nineteen Canucks players remain on the list and the team has said all players and staff are in quarantine.

The Canadian Press

VanVleet, Bembry get one-game suspensions

TAMPA, Fla. – The Toronto Raptors have been dealt another blow. Guard Fred VanVleet and guard/forward DeAndre Bembry have been suspended one game, while forward OG Anunoby was fined US$30,000 for a recent on-court altercation. Bembry was scheduled to serve his suspension Thursday when the Raptors played host to the Chicago Bulls. VanVleet, who’s missed the past two games with a hip injury, must serve his suspension in the next regular-season game for which he’s eligible and physically able to play.

The Canadian Press

French Open postponed by one week

The French Open has been postponed by one week and will be played from May 30 to June 13, the second year in a row it has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. France, which has faced a third wave of coronavirus infections, on Saturday entered a new nationwide lockdown that could last for more than a month. Organizers said Thursday that they hoped the new dates would allow spectators to attend in a safe way and give the public health situation more time to improve.

New York Times News Service

Toni Nadal to work with Auger-Aliassime

Toni Nadal, the man who masterminded nephew Rafa’s incredible career, is returning to the Tour as part of the coaching team of Canadian youngster Félix Auger-Aliassime. Nadal, 60, decided to step down as Rafa’s coach in 2017 and concentrate on running the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. But he has been tempted back by the chance to work with the 20-year-old, the world No. 22, and will be in his camp for next week’s Monte Carlo Masters.

Reuters

