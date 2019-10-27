 Skip to main content

Sports

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Springboks complete amazing two-year turnaround with victory over Wales in Rugby World Cup semi-final

Steve Douglas
YOKOHAMA, Japan
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Damian de Allende of South Africa celebrates with teammate Willie Le Roux following their team's victory in the Rugby World Cup semi-final against Wales on Sunday.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Two years ago, the Springboks had plunged to one of the lowest points in their proud history and their current coach was working in club rugby in Ireland.

Next weekend, they will be playing in the Rugby World Cup final.

It’s quite the turnaround, and Rassie Erasmus has been instrumental to it.

Story continues below advertisement

The South Africa coach has restored pride in the Boks jersey and driven home to his players what it means to play for their country. Then came the more tactical changes, getting the team to play the Springbok way – physical, straightforward, focusing on the set piece.

All that was on display in the Boks’ 19-16 win over Wales in the World Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

“I think there were players in South Africa who just saw rugby as good paycheque,” Erasmus said, describing his journey since becoming South Africa coach in February, 2018. “Now players realize if they want to be a professional rugby player, you have to work very hard, and it’s not just about going from province to province and getting a paycheque.”

Erasmus said his Springbok players had “taken responsibility and ownership of what it means to be a professional rugby player.”

His captain agreed.

“He made it clear that the Springbok is the most important thing,” said Siya Kolisi, the player Erasmus appointed as South Africa’s first black rugby captain. “In the past, most of us tried to build ourselves by our social media and he just brought us back to earth, and told us you have to play well and everything else will come.

“To see it come together and hopefully go all the way … I’m really looking forward to the final.”

Story continues below advertisement

In those bleak days at the start of this World Cup cycle under Allister Coetzee, the Springboks had a first ever loss to Italy, a 57-0 mauling by the All Blacks in New Zealand for South Africa’s worst defeat ever and then a record loss to Ireland in late 2017.

Coetzee was replaced after just 11 wins in 25 games in charge.

It took time for Erasmus’s methods to take hold, but the Boks have lost just once in 2019 – to New Zealand in the pool stage of the World Cup.

England will likely start as favourite in the final in Yokohama on Saturday after wins over Australia and the All Blacks in the knockout stage, but South Africa is the reigning Rugby Championship titleholder and is wedded to a successful game plan.

“I’m not 100-per-cent sure the World Cup final is going to be won by a very expansive game plan and wonderful tries,” Erasmus said. “We will go and grind it out.”

Erasmus has a policy of wearing a different shirt for the next match after a loss, so he was changing clothes quite a lot in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Not so much this year, though, and he has become synonymous with wearing the same white shirt during the Springboks’ run to the World Cup final. It will clash with the white of England at the weekend, but Erasmus won’t be swapping it.

“I will wear this in the final,” he said, laughing. “This is my lucky shirt.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter