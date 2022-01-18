Tampa Bay Lightning centre Steven Stamkos celebrates his goal during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 11 in Buffalo.The Associated Press

Tampa Bay centre Steven Stamkos, Colorado centre Nazem Kadri, Pittsburgh left-wing Jake Guentzel and Anaheim right-wing Troy Terry have earned the final roster spots on their respective division teams at the NHL all-star weekend.

Stamkos (Atlantic), Kadri (Central) and Terry (Pacific) earned spots through a fan vote.

New York Rangers centre Mika Zibanejad was voted into the final spot on the Metropolitan Division’s roster, but opted out owing to personal reasons and was replaced by Guentzel, who finished second in voting.

It’s the seventh all-star nod for Lightning captain Stamkos, who has 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) in 39 games this season.

Guentzel, who has 20 goals and 18 assists in 32 games, is an all-star for the second time, with his first appearance coming in 2020.

Kadri (14 goals, 35 assists in 33 games) and Terry (22 goals, 14 assists in 38 games) will each make their first all-star appearance.

The all-star weekend will be held Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas.