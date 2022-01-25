The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed five-time CFL all-star kicker Rene Paredes.

Paredes was set to become a free agent next month, but instead is returning to the team he has spent 10 seasons and won two Grey Cups with.

“Rene has consistently proven himself to be one of the most dependable kickers in the CFL and we’re pleased to have him back for another season,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a news release.

Paderes had a league-leading 155 points over 15 games in 2021, going 44-for-48 on field-goal attempts (a CFL-best 91.7-per-cent success rate) and 23-for-24 on extra points. He became the 10th player in CFL history to make 400 career field goals.

First signed by the Blue Bombers in 2011 after a successful university career at Concordia, Paredes got cut by Winnipeg after the preseason.

He soon found footing in Calgary, where he’s remained ever since.

“Calgary is home,” said Paredes in a news release. “My family and I are excited to be back and continue my football career with this amazing organization.”