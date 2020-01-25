 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Stefan Matteau stars in overtime as Cleveland Monsters top Toronto Marlies 5-4

Cleveland, Ohio
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Stefan Matteau scored 3:01 into overtime as the Cleveland Monsters rallied past the Toronto Marlies 5-4 on Saturday afternoon in American Hockey League action.

Kole Sherwood struck twice and Trey Fix-Wolansky added a goal as Cleveland (20-20-4) came back from a 3-1 deficit late in the first period. Derek Barach also scored.

Veini Vehvilainen stopped 7-of-10 shots in 15:25 of work before getting pulled in favour of Matiss Kivlenieks, who turned aside 29-of-30 shots in relief.

Story continues below advertisement

Tanner MacMaster’s goal led to Vehvilainen getting pulled and gave Toronto (21-17-5) its 3-1 lead. Ben Harpur and Nic Petan also scored in the first period, while Kenny Agostino’s late third-period goal tied it 4-4.

Joseph Woll made 19 saves for the Marlies, the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Monsters were 1 for 4 on the power play and the Marlies could not score on five man advantages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies