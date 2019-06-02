Steph Curry leads the way as Warriors even NBA Finals series with Toronto Raptors at 1-1

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard collides with Golden State Warriors forward Jonas Jerebko during the second quarter of Game 2 on Sunday. Kyle Terada/Reuters

After the Toronto Raptors dominated Game 1, and the first two quarters of Game 2 in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors stole a white-knuckle road victory and evened up the series on Sunday.

Behind 23 points from Steph Curry and 25 from Klay Thompson, the Warriors claimed a tight 109-104 victory to even the series at 1-1 as it leaves Toronto and shifts to California.

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points for Toronto in the loss, while Fred VanVleet had 17. Kyle Lowry had 13, and Pascal Siakam had 12 in a more subdued performance after his career playoff-high 32 points in last Thursday’s Game 1. Danny Green had eight points, including a pair of three-pointers.

Draymond Green had 17 points for Golden State and DeMarcus Cousins notched a double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors mixed up their starting lineup for Game 2, starting Cousins at centre instead of Jordan Bell, his first start since tearing his quad in their first-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers. The All-Star who had played just eight minutes in his comeback in Game 1 this time logged 28 minutes.

First-quarter highlights included Leonard rolling for nine points at one end while Thompson (11) and Draymond Green (9) were hot at the opposite end. Eye-poppers included an alley-oop pass from VanVleet that Siakam caught and slammed with one hand, and Lowry drawing his 16th charge of these playoffs, putting his body on the line against Thompson.

The Raptors held a slim 27-26 lead after the first.

The Warriors hardly looked like back-to-back world champions for what was mostly a tough second quarter as the Raps played them tight defensively. Cousins picked up his third foul and the Dubs slipped into a 12-point hole, as VanVleet gave Toronto a 10-point burst.

Curry was 0-for-5, and clunking shots all over the place, before hitting four fast field goals and helping turn the tide for his team. Thompson contributed too, and Golden State went into the half trailing just 59-54.

A long list of celebrities dotted Sunday’s crowd, headlined by Barack Obama – who drew a standing ovation from the Canadian crowd. The list included Blue Jays legend Roberto Alomar, pop star Shawn Mendes and The Arkells, along with PGA golfers Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell. Alessia Cara sang O’Canada and Flo Rida performed at half-time.

Golden State emerged in the second half playing in a different gear, again on the backs of scoring from Curry and Thompson. The champs created lots of turnovers, hit speedy transition buckets, and ratcheted up their defence. Toronto went scoreless for nearly six minutes, as the Warriors orchestrated a punishing 18-0 run and stampeded to a 13-point lead.

The Raps were lagging behind 88-80 going into the closing quarter.

Toronto chipped away in the fourth, but couldn’t get close enough. Serge Ibaka hit some big buckets on his way to a seven-point, 10-rebound night. Lowry hit his third three-ball of the night.

But they let Cousins get going and Golden State’s bench, too, as Quinn Cook and Shaun Livingston continued the Warriors’ scoring punch.

In the fourth quarter, the Raptors put VanVleet in with the starters, instead of Green. But when Lowry fouled out with more than three minutes left, Green was sent back onto the floor.

Leonard spearheaded a Raptors comeback effort with some big buckets, pulling Toronto to within five. Green hit a promising three-ball that put Toronto within a bucket of tying the score in the dying seconds. But the Raps couldn’t hit some attempts to tie it up.

OG Anunoby was put on the active list for the first time since having an appendectomy on April 11. But the sophomore known for his athletic defence remained on Toronto’s bench. Toronto head coach Nick Nurse noted that he has lost some weight during his time off.

The series continues Wednesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. The Dubs haven’t hosted an opponent there since May 16 – a Western Confernce Finals victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, who they eventually swept.

Tuesday is a travel day for both teams, and neither squad will practise.