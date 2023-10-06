Stephen Maar scored 16 points as Canada made quick work of Bulgaria in a 3-0 win on Friday at the men’s Olympic qualification tournament.

The Canadians won each set 25-21, 25-17, 25-18.

Canada led Bulgaria in attacking, blocking and service points, but errors were equal at 20 apiece Eric Loeppky scored 13 points for Canada (4-1) and Arthur Szwarc added 11 points.

Martin Atanasov led the Bulgarians in scoring with nine points.

“We played quite a solid game, making very few mistakes in our attack,” said Canada’s head coach Tuomas Sammelvuo. “It’s a good result and now we will recover and concentrate on the next game.”

The Canadians are second in Pool C heading into Saturday’s match with third-place Belgium (3-2).

Poland leads the pool with a perfect 5-0 record.

The top two countries from each of the tournament’s three pools will advance to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Canada’s final match is Sunday against Mexico (0-5).