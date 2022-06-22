Gold medallist Canada's Summer McIntosh receives a hug as silver medallist USA's Hali Flickinger, right, holds flowers following the women's 200m butterfly finals during the Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championships at Duna Arena in Budapest on June 22.FERENC ISZA/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s Summer McIntosh and Kylie Masse won gold while Joshua Liendo added bronze at the world aquatics championships on Wednesday.

McIntosh, a 15-year-old from Toronto, finished first in the women’s 200-metre butterfly in two minutes 5.20 seconds, lowering the world junior record she set in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Masse, a native of LaSalle, Ont., won gold in the women’s 50-metre backstroke in 27.31 seconds.

Masse, who won silver in the 100 backstroke on Monday, now moves ahead of Penny Oleksiak with a Canadian record seven career long-course world championship medals.

Liendo, from Markham, Ont., finished third in the men’s 100 freestyle in 47.71 seconds.

McIntosh won silver in the 400 freestyle on Saturday. She had two fourth-place finishes at last year’s Tokyo Olympics and won a gold and two silver medals at the 2021 short-course championships last December in Abu Dhabi.