Open this photo in gallery: At just 14, McIntosh was the youngest athlete representing Canada at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021.Photo Illustration: The Globe and Mail. Source photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press

This month, Canada will get to see more of teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh.

Over a span of five days at the Canadian swimming trials this spring, the 16-year-old Torontonian smashed world records in the 400-metre freestyle and individual medley. In her five events that week, she also amassed five national records and five world-junior records, making it one of the most outstanding performances in major swim meet history.

All that before even learning to drive a car.

At just 14, McIntosh was the youngest athlete representing Canada at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021. In half an Olympic cycle, the high schooler has transformed from an auspicious talent into a gold-medal contender. As a 17-year-old at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she could be the story of Canada’s Games.

WEEKEND WITH

But first, she will be on the blocks against the best female swimmers on the planet at the world aquatics championships, which begin July 14 in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 400-metre freestyle figures to be one of the most anticipated events of the meet – a race of world titans. That’s where the Canadian teen is expected to face 2016 Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky of the United States and Tokyo Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus of Australia, whose world record McIntosh struck down.

McIntosh recently spoke with The Globe by phone from Florida, where she trains with the Sarasota Sharks under coach Brent Arckey. Her mother, Jill, and father, Greg, take turns staying with her there, while the other remains in Toronto with their other daughter, Brooke, a national team pairs figure skater.

“My family is everything to me; I kind of owe it all to them,” Summer McIntosh says. “My sister is a year and a half older than me, but we’ve grown up super close. Both in high-level sports, we really understand each other.”

When and where are you happiest?

Whenever I’m at my cottage, with my family and friends during the summer, because that’s where I can really relax and feel the most free, out in the middle of nowhere, jet skiing and tubing. Also, on the flip side, I would also say whenever we get to compete at the biggest meets. I know those two things are polar opposites, but they are similar because they are both places where I’m in my element.

What is your most treasured possession?

I don’t know if this counts, but my cat. He’s named Mikey, after Michael Phelps. He’s an orange tabby cat. I’ve had him five years and he’s like my kid and my best friend. I miss him so much when I’m in Florida because he’s still in Toronto with my sister. He’s the sweetest; all my friends love him.

What is a book that has resonated with you?

I just finished reading Beneath the Surface: My Story by Michael Phelps for the second time. I’ve looked up to Michael Phelps my entire life, so it was cool to read the behind-the-scenes stuff about what he went through throughout his career.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

I would say breaking my first world record in the 400 free, or my second one in 400 IM. That’s what I’ve always dreamed of. Or making my first Olympic team. But I think the most special moment I’ve shared with my sport is breaking my first world record.

What fascinates you?

I’m really into fashion. I love the Kardashians. Also I recently went to an F1 race in Miami. In Abu Dhabi in 2021 when we were there for world short-course championships, we were right beside the racetrack, and that kind of introduced me to Formula 1. Since the Netflix series, Formula 1: Drive To Survive, came out I’ve been really into it, and following along every race weekend. I’ve gained a passion and new interest in it, and so has my whole family.

Speaking of driving, are you still working on getting your driver’s licence?

It’s a running joke because I’m pretty terrible at driving. So I have my permit in Florida but I actually can’t drive in Toronto. I haven’t taken my G1 test yet. I haven’t been able to drive in a few months, because we’re in a rental car here, and I’m not old enough to drive a rental car. Once I get back behind the wheel I’ll probably be pretty rusty. It’s probably going to be a while until I get my full licence. I don’t really trust myself yet.

What is one thing in which you have impeccable taste?

Other people ask my advice on interior design. I’m really into that as well. I’ve always loved decorating my house and my room and reorganizing everything down to the smallest detail.

What is your greatest regret? I know you’re young, but do you have any?

I try to go through life with no regrets. If I have a regret, it would be something small. Like not asking for a photo with the team principal of the Haas Formula 1 team, Guenther Steiner, because I got nervous in the moment. But my sister got a picture with him.

What is an adventure you’d like to take, and with whom?

Skydiving. If there’s one person who could convince me to do it, it would be my sister.

Who is a person you’d love to meet?

Lewis Hamilton probably. We were able to go into the hospitality area for an F1 race once, and I saw him from afar and I started freaking out, and I wasn’t able to ask for a photo. He’s one of my biggest inspirations.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I’ve always wanted to be good at singing. Brooke really makes fun of me. I always used to pretend I was good, but I’m probably one of the worst there is. I used to do karaoke all the time. If I could actually sing well, I would quite enjoy that.

Is there a sports skill you wish you had?

Honestly, any other sport! I have never been good at any other sport – basketball, soccer, nothing. I am not co-ordinated enough. I’m the most unathletic person outside of swimming.