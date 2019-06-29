 Skip to main content

Sung Hyun Park, Carlota Ciganda tied for LPGA Tour lead at Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Sung Hyun Park, Carlota Ciganda tied for LPGA Tour lead at Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Chip Souza
Rogers, Arkansas
The Associated Press
Sung Hyun Park of South Korea plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G at Pinnacle Country Club on June 29, 2019 in Rogers, Arkansas.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Sung Hyun Park birdied the final two holes for an 8-under 63 and a share of lead with Carlota Ciganda on Saturday after the second round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Park, the second-ranked South Korean star who won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore in early March for her sixth LPGA Tour title, is coming off a second-place finish last week in Minnesota in the major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

“I only have one win this season, but overall I think I have been doing a good job,” Park said through a translator. “Last week I did pretty well, too. Tomorrow, I hope to focus on each shot.”

Ciganda shot a 66 to match Park at 13-under 129 at Pinnacle Country Club. The Spanish player chipped in from 60 yards for eagle on the par-4 first hole and closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th.

“There’s still lots of golf to play tomorrow and it can go very low here,” Ciganda said. “I think it’s nice to be up there, but I think there are some great players there.”

Park rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 16th with the closing birdies.

“I wasn’t really worried when I made that bogey,” Park said. “I like the 17th and 18th holes, and I made a birdie on the last hole yesterday, too, so I knew that I won’t have to worry after that bogey.”

First-round leader Inbee Park was tied for third at 11 under, following her opening 62 with a 69. Top-ranked Hyo Joo Kim (64) also was 11 under with Danielle Kang (63), Linnea Strom(65), Brittany Altomare (65) and Daniela Darquea(65).

