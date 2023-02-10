State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is the site of Super Bowl 57. If the Super Bowl has become a secular religious experience for those watching at home, then it is a pilgrimage for the wealthy and well-connected few who get to go.Matt York/The Associated Press

There are more memorable ones, but maybe the most penetrating sports quote of recent times was delivered by the original positive thinker, Norman Vincent Peale.

“If Jesus were alive today, he’d be at the Super Bowl,” Peale once said.

I think about this from time to time. It’s peak America: ‘Working with the lepers is great and all – sweet, sweet guys – but I need to put myself first. So I’m leaving the colony for a week. If you need me, I’ll be at the Ritz-Carlton in Phoenix. But please don’t need me.’

Peale said that decades ago, back when the Super Bowl was still a sports event. Today, it’s reached supernatural importance in the American psyche. It’s no longer entertainment. It’s religion.

People gather in each other’s homes to break chili together. Then they sit in front of a glowing altar where they are preached the gospel of American exceptionalism for five or six hours. Every hue and creed of American is welcome, as long as they tithe their cable bill and agree to sit through all the commercials.

A few years ago, some dissenters tried to bring football down because it – pffft – kills people. That was never going anywhere. If not football, then what?

Name a holiday the United States agrees on any more. Labour Day? Antifa Mardi Gras. Columbus Day? Colonialists unite. Independence Day? Nazi jamboree. Washington’s birthday? Now you’re just trying to start a fight.

America doesn’t do holidays any more. It has mandatory days off so that Americans can all get on Reddit and fight about holidays.

All they have left is the Super Bowl. It’s the Christmas truce of the culture wars (once you’ve left the trench, please do not get started about Christmas).

The Super Bowl’s not that old – just over 50 years. It’s not as though it has history. Nobody wanted it at the beginning. They couldn’t agree on who’d broadcast it. At the first one, the stadium was only two-thirds full.

They didn’t call it the Super Bowl until the third time out. Where’d the name come from? Kansas City owner Lamar Hunt saw his daughter bouncing a Super Ball. Really. That’s what he said. It’s just stupid enough to be true.

Hunt is also credited with coming up with the Roman numerals, which I am pretty sure 90 per cent of Super Bowl viewers cannot read without prompting.

Bizarrely, it was modesty of ambition that attracted all the razzmatazz that now surrounds the biggest big game. The Super Bowl happens just once a year in a neutral venue. Everything about it can be locked in ages ahead of time.

All the other major sports are greedy. They want four to seven nights of championship games.

You can’t schedule five (but possibly six) blowout seventh-inning stretches featuring Liza Minnelli and the Solid Gold dancers in May (but possibly June) in New York (but possibly St. Louis). However, you can do one halftime show.

What is America today? It’s the breakaway coasts vs. the inland empire. It’s the free speechers vs. the other free speechers. It’s Super Bowl watchers vs. halftime show watchers. Only one of those pairs can bear to be in each other’s company.

The game is the event, but the halftime show is the attraction. On some lizard-brain level, all of America understands that this is the last way in which the country broadcasts its dominion to the rest of us.

The Academy Awards don’t matter any more. The Grammys are bizarre, and not in a fun way.

With those two advertisements for the United States losing traction, what does America have left? Bad movies. Tremulous artists. Silicon Valley in disarray. A humbled military. Nobody wants its cars. It can’t even make it through one State of the Union without looking like a high-school debating society all hopped up on Ritalin.

This country once had John Kennedy, Muhammad Ali and the Apollo space program all at the same time. Now what does it have? It has the Super Bowl halftime show.

That 20-minute extravaganza is the last American institution that expresses international power. It reminds the world that while it now takes the United States several days to figure out how to pop a balloon, and another few days to decide if popping that balloon will get it in trouble, it can still put on a show.

I was at the blackout Super Bowl in New Orleans in 2013. It happened right after the third-quarter restart. I was sitting up in the second tier with a bunch of semi-rich, extremely drunk yahoos (the extremely rich, semi-drunk yahoos were down below). For a minute after the lights dimmed, I expected anarchy. That’s usually what you get when you add together a great deal of liquor, impossibly high expectations and a low tolerance for boredom. But no one fussed. People waited happily for things to resume.

If the lights has gone off a half-hour earlier, and eaten up the time Beyoncé was meant to be on stage doing her thing, I feel fully confident it would have been a riot.

If the Super Bowl has become a secular religious experience for those watching at home, then it is a pilgrimage for the wealthy and well-connected few who get to go. If you are American and successful and haven’t gone to at least one Super Bowl then, really, what was the point? You were too busy working? Working at what? Becoming a Communist?

There is no point in having spent 50 grand to go to the game if you cannot later tell people at a dinner party, “Oh my gawrsh, if you think Beyoncé is great in stereo, you just have to hear her live.”

(Parenthetically, Beyoncé is much better in stereo.)

Peale liked the Super Bowl before it was America’s last stand. The guy didn’t invent Instagram, but he might as well have. He spoke in cryptic, vaguely cultlike aphorisms, the sort that are perfect for confusing your 237 followers.

“Shoot for the moon,” he once wrote. “Even if you miss, you’ll land in the stars.”

Americans stopped shooting for the moon a while back. Too expensive. Now they shoot at each other. But not on the holy day of rest that is the second Sunday in February. On that day they give thanks for all they still have, meagre though it may be, and for all the Super Bowls yet to come.

Five to watch at Super Bowl 57

Patrick Mahomes

You ever step off a curb unexpectedly and turn your ankle over so hard that you can’t bear to look down because you’re absolutely sure you will see bone? The Kansas City quarterback did that three weeks ago in a game against the Jaguars, but unlike that time you did it, a 300-pound guy helped him out. If it’s true that the team with the overall best player wins most one-offs, then the Super Bowl comes down to Mahomes’s right ankle. He looked okay on it a week later in the AFC Championship, which is incredible. If it’s healed enough to give him anything close to his full range of mobility, then it’s advantage: Kansas City. If not, the excuses come front-loaded.

Jalen Hurts

Every Super Bowl requires one up-by-his-bootstraps star turn. Hurts is that guy this time. The Philadelphia quarterback was a can’t-miss college prospect until he lost his starting job at Alabama. He switched schools and came second in Heisman voting, but wasn’t taken until the second round of the draft. He was the third-string option his first year in Philadelphia. There is no such thing as an overlooked NFL player (because, by definition, they are in the NFL), but Hurts is close enough. He’s even got the right name. If the Eagles win on Sunday, it doesn’t get easier for him. Then Hurts becomes the next in a line of underappreciated quarterbacks who spend the rest of their careers proving the first championship wasn’t a fluke.

Chris Jones

The best thing that happened to Philadelphia’s Super Bowl chances this week was news that Chris Jones Has a Cold. Two positions matter in modern football – quarterback and defensive tackle. KC has the advantage in both. Jones is the tip of the spear of the Kansas City defence, if the spear were a Ferrari-built earth mover. Philadelphia will need to put two, maybe three, people in his way, and that still won’t solve the problem if the ball lingers in the backfield. There is no game plan to nullify him. But maybe the microbes have taken care of things for Philadelphia. Or maybe Kansas City is spinning rumours from a sniffle. Or maybe Jalen Hurts can ask Jones himself while Jones is lying on top of him.

Nick Sirianni

The career of the 41-year-old no-name coach of the Eagles is a testament to the value of working out. While I’m sure he looks great in swim trunks, this is more to do with career development. As a college student, Sirianni worked out at the same YMCA as a guy who became the head coach of Kansas City. Boom. That’s how he got his first big-league gig. He bounced around from club to club, did a good job as offensive co-ordinator on a bad Indianapolis team and sold the Eagles on his vision at a moment when they were at low ebb. Now he’s in the Super Bowl. It’s one of those lovely six-degrees-of-separation stories the NFL seems to produce more than any other league. The only downside to it is that it will encourage more people to talk to strangers at the gym, which is not cool. Don’t do that. Let people work out in peace. If you must accost them, wait until they’re coming out of the shower.

Travis Kelce

The best story out of the week leading up to the Super Bowl was a blow-by-blow of the teenage eating habits of Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, Philadelphia centre Jason Kelce. Somehow, these two guys could spend $100 at an IHOP, which seems difficult to manage now and gustatorily hallucinogenic 20 years ago. Fun stuff. But as family double acts go, that bit ends now. On Sunday, all the focus shifts to the smaller Kelce (250 pounds). The first order of business for Kansas City is determining whether Mahomes can move sideways without collapsing. If that’s possible, the second goal is getting the ball to Kelce at least 10 times. If that happens, KC wins.

Prediction: Kansas City 28, Philadelphia 24