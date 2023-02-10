The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium.Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The 57th Super Bowl is just days away. On Sunday, Kansas City and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and Rihanna is promising a “jam-packed” halftime show.

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Sunday’s game and the halftime show in Canada.

When and where is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 57 is Sunday, Feb. 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET.

It will be the fourth Super Bowl held in Arizona – mainly within the Phoenix metropolitan area. The most recent was Super Bowl 49 in 2015, also held at State Farm Stadium (then called University of Phoenix Stadium).

Which teams are playing?

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speak to the reporters during media week.The Associated Press

Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles, featuring a rare matchup of the NFL’s top two teams from the regular season.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City were the league’s only 14-game winners, marking just the sixth time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger that the teams with the two best records in the regular season met for the championship. This is also the third time both Super Bowl teams won at least 14 games in the regular season.

Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was recently chosen this season’s AP most-valuable player, the second such win of his career. Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts finished second in MVP voting. Mahones and Hurts will make history on Sunday, marking the first Super Bowl where the two starting quarterbacks are both Black.

Another interesting rivalry to watch will be between siblings Travis Kelce of KC and Jason Kelce of the Eagles. It will mark the first pair of brothers in NFL history to compete against each other in a Super Bowl.

Where can I stream or watch the Super Bowl in Canada?

You can watch this year’s Super Bowl on either CTV or TSN in Canada. CTV’s pregame coverage begins at noon ET and the game coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET. You can also stream the game on CTV.ca, TSN Direct or the CTV app, as well as on DAZN.

Who’s performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Nine-time Grammy Award-winner Rihanna will be headlining this year’s halftime show.

Sunday’s 13-minute concert, which is hosted by Apple Music, will mark her highly anticipated return to live performance after nearly four years. The Barbados-born singer has not released a solo album since January, 2016.

It is the second time Rihanna has been asked to perform at the Super Bowl after she turned down an offer in 2018 out of solidarity for quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice.

“The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate – that’s what this show is going to be. It’s going to be a celebration of my catalogue in the best way that we could have put it together,” Rihanna said at a media preview on Thursday.

Who will be performing the national anthems?

Super Bowl LVII pre-game artists Sheryl Lee Ralph, Babyface and Chris Stapleton.CAITLIN O'HARA/Reuters

Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing, also known as the Black national anthem, in the pre-show.

Country singer Chris Stapleton will perform The Star-Spangled Banner ahead of the game alongside Oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur who will be signing the national anthem.

Musician Babyface will perform America the Beautiful ahead of kickoff.

Where can I watch this year’s star-studded commercials?

Canadians still won’t be able to watch the famous U.S. TV commercials that are shown during the broadcast. This has been the case since a 2019 Supreme Court ruling blocked U.S. ads from being played in Canada. The ruling, according to the CRTC, also stated that U.S. ads may be aired only if the company buys the advertising time on Canadian channels – for example, Doritos said it bought the rights to play its ad in Canada this year.

That being said, Canadians can still catch the full list of flashy, expensive commercials online. Most advertisers release their ads in the days ahead of the big game to get the most publicity for their spots. Big-name advertisers from Netflix to Google are paying as much as US$7-million for a 30-second spot during the big game on Sunday.

In the ads released so far, John Travolta, Donald Faison and Zach Braff sing a T-Mobile themed version of Summer Nights from Grease, Adam Driver creates multiple versions of himself for Squarespace and Alicia Silverstone reprises her Clueless character for online shopping site Rakuten.

With reports from The Associated Press and Reuters.